John Wick, Ana De Armas protagonist of the spin-off film by Keanu Reeves

After the extraordinary success of 007 No Time To Die, Ana De Armas will star in Ballerina, the new spin-off by John Wick

While filming the John Wick 4 have officially ended there is new good news for fans of the saga. According to some sources, in fact, it seems that Ana De Armas is about to be confirmed as the protagonist of Dancer, a spin-off from the series of films that marked the comeback of Keanu Reeves (PHOTO) on the big screen.

Ana De Armas: the photos of the actress The actress is still "recovering" from the extraordinary success of 007 No Time To Die, but in his future there seems to be no place for some well-deserved rest. Thanks to the new film by James BondIn fact, Ana De Armas was noted for her great action skills, prompting the producers of John Wick to consider her for the spin-off. To be fair, the Cuban actress has already made her appearance in the series as the young dancer who, during the third installment of the saga, was training to become a ruthless killer. From the little we know, however, Ballerina will be directed by Len Wiseman, while the script comes directly from the mind of Shay Hatten, already known to the general public for having worked on Army Of The Dead from Zack Snyder And John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. As for the story or any "extras" of Keanu Reeves in the spin-off, at the moment there are no confirmations, although no one excludes the possible return of the actor. The rest of the cast, the story and the start of filming have not yet been revealed but hopefully more will be known after the release of John Wick 4.

Time, the most influential artists: from Ana De Armas to Regé-Jean Page Ana De Armas recently hit the news thanks to her extraordinary acting and physical performance in 007 No Time To Die. As already mentioned, her character was so convincing as to prompt the authors of John Wick to choose her for a spin-off that will see her as the absolute protagonist. On top of that, the actress is also one of the highest rated in Hollywood with an AI nomination Golden Globe in progress and some films ready for release. Among these we remember the great production of Netflix worth 200 million dollars staged by Russo brothers. We are talking about The Gray Man, who can also count on the cast Ryan Gosling And Chris Evans. Ana De Amas also performed Marilyn Monroe in Blonde, one of the most anticipated films of the year that could be the masterpiece of Andrew Dominik. The film will always be released on Netflix and will see the young Cuban actress in the role of one of the icons of the ‘900.







John Wick, what future for the saga? As already mentioned, the filming of the fourth episode of the successful series has just ended and the film should arrive in cinemas on May 27, 2022. Moreover, as we know, the fifth chapter has already been confirmed and together with this also a spin-off TV series entitled The Continental, which will tell the story of the young Winston and the famous chain of hotels reserved for a “particular” clientele, who we learned about in movies. For the series there is still no confirmed release date, as there is no information on the cast. The only sure thing is that it will be set in the 70s and will tell about the birth of the Continental hotel.