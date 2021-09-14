John Wick – Chapter 2: “Keanu Reeves? A special person” says Riccardo Scamarcio

Keanu Reeves is a very special person as stated by Riccardo Scamarcio, who worked with him on the set of John Wick – Chapter 2 and was literally conquered by the professionalism and humanity of the famous Canadian actor.

John Wick 2: Keanu Reeves in comparison with Laurence Fishburne

“Reeves is a very sweet person, serious, of few words and very sensitive. He has a charisma of his own, a kind of aura, he is very impressive and I must say that the most striking thing is that you immediately realize that he is a very special guy.. “The Italian actor declared during an interview with Viva Italia.

To the question: “How did you find yourself in a different reality, next to actors like Keanu? “Scamarcio replied:”It does not change anything. The dynamics of the set are identical. Clearly the budget changes, you tour with a lot more extras, they have an industry that supports them. The film is going very well, it has already grossed 130 million dollars worldwide, compared to a cost of 40. I felt good, the experience was tiring, but I am also very satisfied to have managed to get along well in a situation hard. ”

John Wick 2: Riccardo Scamarcio in a photo from the film

During the interview, Riccardo Scamarcio also spoke of the “dramatic and complex” economic moment we are experiencing in which, according to the actor, “many believe that culture is a secondary aspect but this is not the case. I also talked about it with Keanu Reeves on the set of John Wick – Chapter 2: the economic and political disaster stems from an absence of moral ethical existential stature“.