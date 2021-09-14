John Wick – Chapter 2: “Keanu Reeves? A special person” says Riccardo Scamarcio

According to Riccardo Scamarcio, who worked with Keanu Reeves on the set of John Wick – Chapter 2, the Canadian actor is a special person.
“Reeves is a very sweet person, serious, of few words and very sensitive. He has a charisma of his own, a kind of aura, he is very impressive and I must say that the most striking thing is that you immediately realize that he is a very special guy.. “The Italian actor declared during an interview with Viva Italia.
To the question: “How did you find yourself in a different reality, next to actors like Keanu? “Scamarcio replied:”It does not change anything. The dynamics of the set are identical. Clearly the budget changes, you tour with a lot more extras, they have an industry that supports them. The film is going very well, it has already grossed 130 million dollars worldwide, compared to a cost of 40. I felt good, the experience was tiring, but I am also very satisfied to have managed to get along well in a situation hard. ”
During the interview, Riccardo Scamarcio also spoke of the “dramatic and complex” economic moment we are experiencing in which, according to the actor, “many believe that culture is a secondary aspect but this is not the case. I also talked about it with Keanu Reeves on the set of John Wick – Chapter 2: the economic and political disaster stems from an absence of moral ethical existential stature“.