John Wick: Chapter 4 presents its spectacular official trailer

Another Day To Kill – 85%, the first installment of the now successful franchise of John Wick, starring Keanu Reeves, hit theaters in 2014 to revolutionize action cinema. The aftermath, John Wick 2: A New Day to Kill – 89%, and John Wick 3: Parabellum – 98%, debuted on the big screen, in 2017 and 2019 respectively. All three installments were directed by Chad Stahelski and written by Derek Kolstad, and garnered mostly positive reviews, going on to become commercial successes. In addition, the saga of the famous ex-hitman has been described as one of the best of the genre in the last decade.

Also read: It is revealed that John Wick was originally a 75-year-old man

After a long wait, the first trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4 has finally been revealed, and fans are jumping with excitement. john wick 4 serves as a direct sequel to parabellumand in addition to having Reeves as the main star, the cast includes Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgard, and Hiroyuki Sanada. The feature film has a premiere scheduled for March 24, 2023 in theaters. You can see the spectacular preview below:

The first trailer for ‘JOHN WICK 4’ has been released. #SDCC. The film opens March 24 in theaters.

The first trailer for ‘JOHN WICK 4’ has been released. #SDCC The film releases on March 24 in theaters. pic.twitter.com/q5GQxgntQ3 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 23, 2022

Originally, that John Wick: Chapter 4 It would hit the big screen in May 2022, however, the release date was postponed until 2023 due to problems arising from the pandemic. Despite the radical change of dates, the film is already on its way, and the new trailer (and those to come) will help us pass the time until we have Keanu Reeves in action again.

In case you missed it: Keanu Reeves wants to play Batman in live-action

During CinemaCon 2022 in Las Vegas, a sneak peek of john wick 4 It was shown exclusively to event attendees, and it goes without saying that they were impressed. According to a previous report from dead linethe sneak peek was shared at Lionsgate’s presentation at the event, and they were Keanu Reeves and the manager, Chad Stahelsky, who announced the exclusive footage. After the preview presentation, joe drakeChairman of Lionsgate, added the following:

Moviegoers told us that watching the first Wick movie was like watching the genre evolve before their eyes, with fight scenes crazier and somehow more real than anything they’d ever seen. Guided by Chad in the director’s chair and Baba Yaga himself, these incredible filmmakers continue to subvert genre conventions and defy audience expectations. More tradition. More inventive. Exquisite locations. From the Roman Catacombs to Halle Berry shooting out of Casablanca. From John killing a 7-foot-tall hitman with a library book, to the horses galloping across the endless dunes of the Jordan desert.

Without a doubt, John Wick has become a major figure in pop culture since his arrival on the big screen in 2014. With multiple mentions and collaborations in numerous projects and video games, the skillful hitman brought to life by the beloved actor of 57 years old, Keanu Reevesis now one of the favorite representatives of the action cinema of the public around the world, and fans are already counting the days for his return.

We also recommend: Comic-Con 2022: Early reactions to Prey say it’s the best franchise since the first movie