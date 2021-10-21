John Wick, Colin Woodell will be a young Winston in the prequel series The Continental

According to Variety, Colin Woodell joined the cast of The Continental, prequel series to the film franchise of John Wick starring Keanu Reeves, and the actor will play the role of a young Winston, a character who has the face of Ian McShane in the films. Woodell joins the protagonist in the cast Mel Gibson.

Little known to the general public of spectators, Woodell has appeared in films such as Unfriended and in series of the small screen such as the one dedicated to The Purge (also a spin-off saga of a great film franchise) and how The Flight Attendant, which has been very successful this past year.

At the moment we know very little about it, other than that it will be a three-episode miniseries written by Greg Coolidge and Kirk Ward, who will also be showrunners, and who will see Albert Hughes (Genesis Code, The True Story of Jack the Ripper) direct. What we do know is that Mel Gibson will be in the cast of The Continental and that The Continental will have an impressive budget.

According to the show’s official storyline, The Continental “will explore the origins behind the assassin hotel at the center of the John Wick universe through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, who was dragged into the hellish scenario of 1975 New York to face a past he believed he had left behind. Winston plots a deadly course through the mysterious New York crime world in a shocking attempt to seize the iconic hotel that serves as a meeting point for the world’s most dangerous criminals.“.

John Wick: Chapter 4 will be released in US theaters on May 27, 2022 while a specific release date has not yet been revealed for The Continental series. Keanu Reeves will also return in Matrix Resurrections, from 1 January 2022 to the cinema.