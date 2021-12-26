John Wick Debut: Chapter 4 starring Keanu Reeves postponed to 2023 – Cinema

(ANSA) – ROME, DEC 26 – An ironic teaser on the music of ‘Summer’ from The Four Seasons by Antonio Vivaldi, set in a crowded vintage office in full swing where the John Wick dossier is reopened. It is the form used by Lionsgate to announce the postponement, for almost a year, of the US theatrical debut for John Wick: Chapter 4 by Chad Stahelski with Keanu Reeves as star performer. The film that should have been released on May 27, 2022 will arrive on March 24, 2023.



The action saga that has Reeves at its center (returning to theaters from January 1st with another highly anticipated sequel Matrix: Resurrections) as a former hitman with very dangerous enemies, has grossed over 573 million dollars worldwide with the first three chapters. . In ‘John Wick Chapter 4’, whose release had already been postponed for the covid, there are co-stars Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgard, Hiroyuki Sanada, Scott Adkins and Clancy Brown .



In an interview for Esquire, Reeves anticipated that the new film could open with a sequence in which he is on a horse in the desert: “I hope to be able to gallop fast – explained the actor, while he was still busy filming – . I’m taking lessons to do it. ” The interpreter of Speed ​​loves John Wick’s films very much, so much so that the third even went to see him in a cinema in the audience: “I wanted to immerse myself in the experience – he explained – these films are made to be watched on the big screen. while you eat popcporn “. (HANDLE).

