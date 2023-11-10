John Wick has great things in store for his future

universe of john wick It’s far from finished, and there are already several projects in development, including a fifth part.

The franchise starring Keanu Reeves has become one of the biggest achievements in action cinema in recent years, and things have gone so well that they want to continue expanding the universe without limits. In-spite of this continental It did not get good response as expected, there are already many plans for the future.

It will be released next year ballet dancerThe second official spin-off of the saga starring Ana de Armas, Lionsgate has a long list of productions in development, including john wick 5An anime, and more series.

john wick’s future

Speaking today during Lionsgate’s quarterly earnings conference call (via ComicBook), Lionsgate Motion Picture Group President Joe Drake detailed what he has in store for the saga in the coming years:

“On the Vic side, we have several spin-offs and Vic Five. We started working on it when the writers’ strike started and returned to work as soon as the strike ended.”

Additionally, director Chad Stahelski confirmed the development of an anime to The Playlist:

“So we are waiting for that; We’re very excited because we’re doing this and it’s a Japanese anime because I love Japanese anime. So for all the great stories that anime can do better than us and TV shows to expand our world, we’ll still have our solution, you know what I mean? And we’ll still have fun.”

