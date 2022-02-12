John Wick in Sifu is what you didn’t know you needed

It was it is certainly full of special environments that players have the task of exploring to make their way to each boss.

The peculiarity of the game, however, can also be found in the special martial arts techniques, which our protagonist uses in his path of revenge.

The combat on the other hand is the flagship of the Sloclap title, and the harmony of the moves and the oriental craftsmanship of kung fu are able to be evocative to the point of recalling memorable scenes that we have seen in the most disparate film productions.

The whole has actively contributed to the making of It was a great success just a few days after the release on the market, putting in the safe a considerable number of sales that denotes the love for the public for independent productions.

Now though, as for the PC version of the game, one came mod introducing a much loved movie character: John Wick.

In the film, the protagonist of which is played by Keanu Reevesthere is a scene in which Wick fights on the dance floor of a night clubcertainly close to what was seen in the initial stages of It was in which we are confronted with various enemies on one dance floor complete with strobe lights.

Through this mod we can now relive the John Wick scene by controlling a Reeves in a black suit perfect for the context, which will help us make our way among the many enemies present in the game (and which will please the fans of the films).

In conclusion, you can take a look at the review on the title on the SpazioGames pages at this address.

It also appears that It was will soon have specific accessibility options that will make the game even easier, thus meeting numerous players.