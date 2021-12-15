John Wick: Keanu Reeves surprised Lance Reddick on his birthday

Keanu Reeves surprised his John Wick co-star, Lance Reddick, on his birthday by showing up on set with a special note to the actor.

During an interview published by Uproxx, Reddick recounted what Keanu decided to do to celebrate his birthday: the star had no scenes to shoot that day but still showed up on set to give Lance a ticket through which he wanted. thank him for his efforts in portraying his character.

“Reeves arrived on set with his girlfriend, he had never done this before, and handed me a note thanking me for what I had been able to give to the character in the films of the franchise.. “Reddick explained.”He wanted to give me the ticket in person. I will never forget it, now I start to cry… ”

The release of the new chapter of the saga, John Wick: Chapter 4, has been set for May 27, 2022 even if before then we will be able to see Keanu Reeves in Matrix Resurrections, which will be released in Italian cinemas on New Year’s Day.