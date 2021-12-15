News

John Wick: Keanu Reeves surprised Lance Reddick on his birthday

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman6 hours ago
0 29 1 minute read

Keanu Reeves surprised his John Wick co-star, Lance Reddick, on his birthday by showing up on set with a special note to the actor.

Lance Reddick recently told a story about how her co-star of John Wick, Keanu Reeves, surprised him on his day birthday suddenly showing up on set and giving him an unexpected heartwarming gift.

John Wick 3: Parabellum, Keanu Reeves during an action scene

During an interview published by Uproxx, Reddick recounted what Keanu decided to do to celebrate his birthday: the star had no scenes to shoot that day but still showed up on set to give Lance a ticket through which he wanted. thank him for his efforts in portraying his character.

Reeves arrived on set with his girlfriend, he had never done this before, and handed me a note thanking me for what I had been able to give to the character in the films of the franchise.. “Reddick explained.”He wanted to give me the ticket in person. I will never forget it, now I start to cry… ”

Matrix Resurrections Keanu Reeves Carrie Ann Moss

Matrix Resurrections: Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in one scene

The release of the new chapter of the saga, John Wick: Chapter 4, has been set for May 27, 2022 even if before then we will be able to see Keanu Reeves in Matrix Resurrections, which will be released in Italian cinemas on New Year’s Day.


Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman6 hours ago
0 29 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Angelina Jolie still takes Brad Pitt to court, but not for the children

July 16, 2021

CINEMA – For Tam Tam Digifest, Nerve

2 days ago

Margaret Qualley in the new The Devil Wears Prada | Amica

November 8, 2021

Dj Snake returns to collaborate with Selena Gomez in “Selfish Love” | BlogSicily

September 21, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button