‘John Wick’ spin-off with Ana de Armas



































It is impossible to talk about action films of the last 7 years and not mention them. suffrage john wick, This saga starring Keanu Reeves surprised half the world with its revenge story and precise choreography, with ever-increasing originality in the staging. With time we got here 4 installments (with a fifth film) And like any good production IP, there’s already a projected release date for one of its first spin-offs: ballet dancer,

Keanu Reeves revealed just over a year ago that this new feature film would be located chronologically between John Wick: Parabellum And john wick 4, But this time, the protagonist will be Rooney, a young woman played by Ana de Armas, who will seek revenge against those who murdered her family. But… When can we see a Cuban actress being shot and killed indiscriminately?

Director, Len Wiseman, assured that filming has finished, even though production is currently halted. “We are on pause right now. But I just finished the director’s cut. I had an incredible shoot. It’s a really fun movie.”he explained Entertainment Weekly, The Daggers in the Back actress herself also said that working with Reeves (who will make a cameo in the film) was great:

“This is going to be another level. That film was very demanding. I love the John Wick universe and I loved working with Keanu again. It’s a great character and a great story, it’s beautiful on screen. “I’m very excited about it.” ballet dancer about to be released in theaters Upcoming 7 June 2024.

Ana de Armas needs a break from action movies

Followers and filming in and out john wick They are well aware that their franchise is set to reach a level of realism excessive demandSomething that the actress has experienced firsthand.

Ana de Armas’ career already includes some notable action titles, such as James Bond: No Time to Die one of two invisible agent one of two pale, These presentations were added ballet dancer They have exhausted him somewhat from the physical fatigue that comes with this type of filming.

fans of ballet dancer you can enjoy first continentalThe series about the hotel of this universe of mercenaries that will arrive tomorrow on the Amazon Prime Video platform.



















