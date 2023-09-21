John Wick Universe: Chronology and where to watch all the movies and spin-offs

An expanded universe, where fast-paced action and the ability to constantly reinvent itself has surprised countless fans again and again for almost a decade. Are you ready to review all the moments that made us love, admire, and fear Baba Yaga? Below, check out all the films and spin-offs that enrich the franchise john wick…and they exemplify how far some people will go for the love of their dogs.

john wick: Movies in chronological order and where to watch them

John Wick: Another Day to Kill (Director Chad Stahelski, 2014)

John Wick is a retired assassin and underworld legend who, after losing his wife, decides to return to action. Showcasing his extraordinary and deadly skills, which earned him the nickname Baba Yaga, he will hunt down the sadistic thieves who took away the last gift his beloved left him alive.

Where to look? Available on Prime Video (subscription). Also on Apple TV and Google Play (digital purchase/rental).





John Wick 2: A New Day to Kill (Director Chad Stahelski, 2017)

The great John Wick is once again brought out of retirement, this time by a former associate who is plotting to take control of an international assassins guild. Baba Yaga must then travel to Rome, where she will battle some of the deadliest thugs in the entire world.

Where to look? Available on Prime Video (subscription). Also on Apple TV, Google Play, Amazon, Microsoft and Claro Video (digital purchase/rental).

John Wick 3: Parabellum (Director Chad Stahelski, 2019)

In the third installment of this adrenaline-fueled franchise, the invincible John Wick returns with a $14 million price tag on his head and an army of bounty hunters hot on his trail. After assassinating a member of the sinister High Table of Assassins, John Wick is ostracized.

Where to look? Available on Prime Video and Lionsgate Plus (subscription). Also on Apple TV, Google Play, Amazon, Microsoft and Claro Video (digital purchase/rental).

john wick 4 (Director Chad Stahelski, 2023)

The Invincible John Wick searches for a way to defeat the High Table. But before she can regain her freedom, she must face a new enemy with powerful alliances around the world and overwhelming forces that have transformed old friends into dangerous foes. Will Baba Yaga be able to get out of this?

Where to look? Available on Apple TV, Google Play, Amazon, Microsoft, and Claro Video (digital purchase/rental).

Franchise spin-off

The Continental: From the World of John Wick (2023)

This television series takes place decades before the film saga john wick Killers to illustrate the violent origins of the hotel El Continental. In the ’70s, Winston Scott and his team encounter a conspiracy while planning a way to take over the iconic New York landmark.

Where to look? Available on Prime Video (subscription) from September 22, 2023.

ballet dancer (Director Len Wiseman)

Chronologically, this upcoming film falls between John Wick 3: Parabellum And john wick 4, as previously reported by Keanu Reeves. We will learn the story of Rooney (Ana de Armas), a dancer trained as an assassin who seeks revenge after losing her father at a young age. And of course, she’ll meet Baba Yaga herself.

When will it premiere? Its theatrical release is scheduled for June 7, 2024 in the US.