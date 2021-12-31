John Wick, why are so many sequences shot in long shots? let’s talk about

Keanu Reeves has become an undisputed star of the action genre thanks to two highly successful franchises, The Matrix and John Wick. In particular, the latter saga helped bring Reeves’ star back to the big screen. Director of photography Dan Laustsen delved into a much-discussed topic among fans.

Why are many sequences in the John Wick franchise often shot in long shots? Here are Laustsen’s words on this particular choice, which allows more freedom to Reeves.

In an interview with Collider, the cinematographer stated that all of this has been studied so that “Keanu can do what he has to do. And then go in with close-ups for whatever reason, super fast, because Keanu is running out of speed, obviously because he’s not a stunt man.”.

The John Wick franchise includes a ton of performers and stuntmen known for theirs skills in martial arts movies.

But Keanu Reeves is not a stunt man and therefore for make the most of his talent in action movies, the choice is precisely to use first long shots and then immediately after some close-ups that allow you to capture his expressions during the sequences, in order to make the scenes more fluid. In the meantime, we remind you that John Wick 4 has been postponed.

Keanu Reeves is currently in theaters in Matrix Resurrections. Fans are wondering if we will see Carrie-Anne Moss in John Wick in the future, after joining Reeves in the Matrix saga.