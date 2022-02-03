John Wick, will Halle Berry have a spin-off of her own from the Keanu Reeves saga?

During a recent promotional interview for the release of Roland Emmerich’s new film Moonfall, in which he will co-star, Halle Berry confessed that his action-woman Sofia could get one spin-off in the John Wick sagafamous franchise with Keanu Reeves.

Halle Berry – with her formidable battle dogs – was a welcome addition to the cinematic universe of John Wick, and apparently his character, Sofia Al-Azwar, may have a spin-off: “There might be something for Sofia … a movie“the Academy Award winner told IGN.”Let’s say he might not be in John Wick: Chapter 4, but who knows, he might come back to do his own thing.. “

In the past Halle Berry was already about to star in a famous spin-offthe canceled Jinx-based project, the Bond Girl by 007 Die Another Day. However, MGM decided to restart the James Bond franchise, hiring Daniel Craig and eliminating all other plans, which obviously prevented Halle Berry from reprising the role of Jinx.

Looking forward to further updates on the possible spin-off on Sofiaremember that the release date of John Wick 4 has been changed after the last postponement wanted by Lionsgate: the saga with Keanu Reeves, however, is about to expand like wildfire, with a prequel tv series on the Continental and a movie spin-off titled Dancer. Furthermore, it has already been announced John Wick 5which was originally to be shot back-to-back with the fourth episode.