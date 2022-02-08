John Williams, the author of the Indiana Jones and Star Wars soundtracks turns 90

If we listened to just a few notes of his most famous compositions, not only the film would come to mind, but in all probability also a particular sequence. Today, turns 90, the greatest living soundtrack composer, John Williams, without which, movies like The Shark, Indiana Jones and Star Wars they would not be such.

MORE INFORMATION

Sorrentino beaten by the Japanese film at the Golden Globes without TV and without stars

Golden Globes 2022, all the winners. Scandals overwhelm the show: no VIPs or live TV. Disappointment for Sorrentino

The famous works he composed are so many, that one would risk making a list by citing them all. He started composing music for TV, already in the fifties and in 1972 at the age of 40 he obtained his first Oscarfor the music of The violinist on the rooffilm by Norman Jewison, and in the same year his first blockbuster, The Adventures of Poseidon with Gene Hackman, was released, but it is in 1974 that a happy meeting will change his life and that of the director of Sugarland Express, the first feature film of a very young Steven Spielberg. Planetary success comes with the second Oscar in 1976 for a film that you think about every time you step into deep water.

The following year, third Oscar and the world (of cinema) has never been the same. Star Warsthe first film in the most profitable saga in box office history, created by George Lucas, the soundtrack, guess who wrote it?

Same year, 1977, another pearl, again with Spielberg for Close Encounters of the Third Kind. Remember the five-note tune with which humans converse with aliens. The music was composed even before the film was made, a rare occurrence in cinema.

In 1978 another cult. Superman, with Marlon Brando, Gene Hackman and Cristopher Reeve, the music was still by John Williams. And we are in 1981, super title, again the Spielberg-Williams couple Indiana Jones and Raiders of the Lost Ark. Has anyone forgotten the soundtrack?

Only a year goes by and another milestone in cinema arrives. ET. Do you know who directed the film and composed the music? And the fourth Oscar arrived.

The 90s are also full of soundtracks for unforgettable films. In 1990, Presumed Innocent with Harrison Ford and another cult we see every Christmas, Mom I missed the plane, then Spielberg again in Hook and in 1993 another ace up his sleeve. Here are the dinosaurs of Jurassic Park.

The same year for Steven Spielberg’s absolute masterpiece, the Holocaust film, Schindler’s List and the John Williams soundtrack, which brought him Oscar number 5.

We mention other films, Sleepers in 1996, Amistad in 1997 and then again the precious friendship for another Spielberg masterpiece. Save Private Ryan.

The new millennium begins but the American composer is always at the forefront of composing soundtracks for Serie A cinema. And in 2001 a new saga of incredible success begins: Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

And again Star Wars, Minority Report, Catch Me, The Terminal, the new Indiana Jones, while we are in the early 10s of the 2000s and Williams slows down a little, but the numbers are there. The Adventures of Tintin, War Horse, Lincoln, The Post and in 2019 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

In total, John Williams has won 5 Oscars for The Fiddler on the Roof, The Jaws, Star Wars, ET, Schindler’s List. In 2020 he received his latest Oscar nomination, the 52nd, including 47 for soundtracks and 5 for best song. John Williams is second only to Walt Disney (59) in the number of Academy nominations.