John Williams, the composer and conductor who won 5 Oscars, turns 90

Conductor and composer, he has created the music for dozens of great films, from Star Wars to Indiana Jones, from ET to Schindler’s List. He has won 5 Academy Awards and racked up 52 nominations (only Walt Disney has done better in the history of the Academy). Here are all the stages of an extraordinary career

John Williams’ soundtracks have redefined the very concept of music within cinema. The composer and conductor turns 90: born in Long Island on February 8, 1932, he created some of Hollywood’s most memorable musical themes, winning 5 career Oscars, out of 52 nominations. From the partnerships with George Lucas and Steven Spielberg, to the curiosities about his works more famous than him. Here’s what you need to know about this musical genius lent to the cinematic imagination.

The beginnings



Steven Spielberg, 20 masterpieces of the genius of cinema. PHOTO John Towner Williams was born in Floral Park (New York) in a family where he breathed music since he was a child: his father was in fact a jazz trumpeter and percussionist. At the age of 7 he began to play numerous instruments immediately demonstrating a precocious talent. He studies piano at the prestigious Juilliard School and in the second half of the fifties he begins to work in the jazz field. He starts a career as a composer for TV that makes him win two Emmy Awards at the beginning. He then moved to Los Angeles and at the age of 24 he joined the arranging staff of 20th Century Fox. He also made his debut as a composer of music for the cinema and in 1968 he obtained his first Oscar nomination for the soundtrack of the film. The valley of the dolls. In 1972, at the age of 40, he obtained his first statuette (fourth nomination) for the music of The violinist on the roofNorman Jewison’s film. Planetary success His works in films such as The adventure of the Poseidon, Earthquake And Crystal hell also attract the attention of the young director Steven Spielberg who entrusted him with the soundtrack of his first feature film for the cinema: Sugarland Express. It was the beginning of a great friendship and an almost uninterrupted artistic collaboration that still lasts today. In 1976 Williams won his second Oscar, with the music of The shark by Spielberg. The soundtrack was placed sixth on AFI’s 100 Years of Film Scores. The unforgettable main theme is a classic capable of recreating the feeling of suspense like few others. According to the director, without the Williams soundtrack the film would not have had half the success it has achieved.

Williams and Star Wars



Star Wars, May 25, 1977 release in the USA Williams’ third Oscar comes just three years later, thanks to Star Wars (Star Wars), then renamed Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope. It was Spielberg who advised his friend George Lucas to entrust Williams with the music for the first film of his new saga. The director wanted an opera score and Williams with the London Symphony Orchestra recorded 16 tracks, including the theme In New Hope, which accompanies the opening titles, considered one of the most famous leitmotifs ever. The soundtrack ranks first in the American Film Institute’s dedicated ranking. The composer obviously also created the music for all subsequent films in the saga to date. In 2019 he also composed a soundtrack for the Star Wars theme park called Galaxy’s Edge which earned him a Grammy Award.

The Eighties



ET, The recipe for creating an extraterrestrial masterpiece At the end of the 70s Williams realizes other masterpieces. Impossible not to mention Close encounters of the third kindone of the rare cases in which the music was composed before the making of the film, with the famous five-note recording that acts as a bridge between terrestrials and aliens, or Supermanwith the musical theme in 3 notes that seemed to articulate the word Su-per-man and that won the composer a Grammy. At the beginning of the 80s here Raiders of the Lost Ark (another immortal theme) and subsequent chapters of the Indiana Jones saga. In 1983 comes the fourth Oscar for Williams thanks to the soundtrack of ET the extra-terrestrial. It is a symphonic poem, with a use of ascending and descending themes rich in Wagnerian quotations. The last track, about 15 minutes long, was composed in synergy with Spielberg. Accompany the film’s ending with maniacal precision, shot by shot. In 2022, for the twentieth anniversary of the film, Williams set a record: during the screening of the remastered and restored film he conducted a live orchestra, playing the entire soundtrack in sync with the film.

From Schindler's List to Harry Potter



Harry Potter, the actors who could become characters in the saga Williams has never disdained working in lighter films, such as in Mom I missed the plane and the next Mom, I flew the plane. The collaboration with Spielberg led to new heights with the thundering scores for Jurassic Park and dramatic ones for Schindler’s List, which in 1994 will lead him to his fifth Academy Award (in addition to the Grammy). The main theme for violin and orchestra is unforgettable and heartbreaking. At the end of the 90s, the soundtrack for Save Private Ryan while between 2001 and 2004 he made the music for the first three films of the saga of Harry Potter.

The last years



Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the cast. PHOTO In recent years, also due to age, Williams has decreased his compositions. He continued to work with Spielberg (from Munich to Lincoln) and for the films of the Star Wars saga. Just with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, in 2020 received his latest Oscar nomination, his 52nd career, including 47 for soundtracks and 5 for best song. A record that makes him the second person after Walt Disney (who had 59) for the number of Academy nominations. Among the composers, however, Alfred Newman has won more statuettes (9 against 5). Williams has also won 25 Grammys, 4 Golden Globes, 3 Emmys and 7 Bafta in his career. In 2020 he directed the Wiener Philharmoniker and in 2021 the Berliner Philharmoniker. The concerts were recorded giving life to an album (John Williams: the Berlin Concert) released on 4 February 2022, a few days before the composer’s 90th birthday. The disc opens with the Olympic Fanfare and Themewritten for the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics and then continues with some of his masterpieces written for the cinema.