John Woo directs Joel Kinnaman in a dialogue-free action

Iconic Chinese director John Woo returns to America to shoot Silent Night, an action film starring Joel Kinnaman

We learn from Deadline that the iconic Chinese director John Woo will return to work in the United States to achieve Silent Night, an action film starring Joel Kinnaman, which the international public knows above all for its participation in The Suicide Squad by James Gunn. According to what has been announced, the film will be characterized by the massive presence of the action and for the total absence of dialogue. As for the plot, it should be the classic story of revenge and its protagonist (probably played by Kinnaman) is supposed to be a father who, in order to get back his young son’s killer, plunges himself into the world of the underworld.

For the production of Silenti Night, John Woo will rely on Basil Iwanyk, known above all for having collaborated in the realization of the sagas of John Wick and it’s The expendables. Apart from the aforementioned Joel Kinnaman, the actors who will make up the film’s cast of actors have not been revealed, also due to the fact that the casting operations are still in progress.

The career as an author of John Woo it began in the 70s, a decade in which he made some films belonging to the wuxia genre. During the 1980s, thanks to films of the caliber of Hard Boiled And A Better Tomorrow he has consecrated himself as one of the most important Action directors on the international scene. Over the next decade he worked on multiple occasions in America; his best known works of this period Face / Off, with protagonists Nicholas Cage And John Travolta And Mission Impossible 2 with Tom Cruise. With the advent of the new millennium, he preferred to return to work in China and the last film he made with a western production dates back to 2003.

