Johnny & Clyde, Megan Fox and Tyson Ritter among the protagonists of the remake

New project for Megan Fox and Tyson Ritter: the two actors join the cast of Johnny & Clyde, an innovative version of the famous story of Bonny and Clyde. However, they will not play the titular characters …

The Transformers and Jennifer’s Body actress and All-American Rejects frontman (as well as Jesus in the AMC Preacher series) they will in fact be the owners of a casino that the new Bonny and Clyde (Johnny and Clyde) will adopt as a new target in their trail of crime.

Megan Fox will therefore play Alana, the boss of a criminal organization, while Tyson Ritter will be its head of security.

The actors who will have to lend their faces to the titular characters have not yet been chosen, but the filming of the film directed by Tom DeNucci (Vault, Saving Christmas) and Chad A. Verdi (producer of The Irishman) has already begun, and given that for next month all the performers should be on set, we can expect a new announcement shortly.

Some time ago, Megan Fox said she wanted to star in a Marvel or DC movie, but at the moment she already has several projects in the pipeline, such as Night Teeth and The Expendables 4, while we recently saw her in the horror film ‘Till Death,’ directed by SK Dale.

