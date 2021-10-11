Johnny & Clyde, Megan Fox’s new look for the film

The silver gray hair sported by the actress literally stole the attention of the network. The star has revealed what her character looks like in the film that will hit theaters in 2022

Megan Fox is no longer in the skin for the change of look she adopted on the set of “Johnny & Clyde”, the film directed by Tom DeNucci that will arrive in theaters during the spring 2022. The actress showed fans what her new character looks like and sparked the attention of the audience.

Megan Fox on VMA’s nude look: “MGK chose him” “This is what the devil’s daughter looks like”, with this captivating caption Megan Fox announced her new hair color online showing her new character’s look several months in advance. The star of “Transformers” will be Alana Hart, the new leader of the crime, a very dark character, according to what the director of the title has declared. For “Johnny & Clyde” Megan Fox adopted a new and impressive look. The 35-year-old has dyed her gorgeous raven hair by one silver gray shade, while maintaining the soft hairstyle with waves, a hairstyle with which she presented herself in public in many recent important events.

According to DeNucci the charm of the Fox character is given by the ambiguity with which the look of the actress was built: halfway between bad girl and evil Disney princess. The director praised Fox’s commitment to playing the part by creating an incredible character that he can’t wait to show to audiences. On the net, meanwhile, among the many comments to the photo, there are those that emphasize the proximity of the latest Fox look with the one adopted years ago by Kim Kardashian who in the 2017 season had launched silver gray as a trendy hair color.

Megan Fox, a star between music and cinema The silver hue exhibited by Megan Fox is a great ploy to raise attention to the new project that will see her protagonist on the big screen next spring. In “Johnny & Clyde” a criminal couple madly in love, inspired by the famous “Bonnie and Clyde”, plan the robbery of a well-known casino. The film will feature Tyson Ritter as Fox’s head of security, as well as Bail Ling and Vanessa Angel in supporting roles.

Also next year, the American actress will be at the cinema of the film “The Mercenaries 4”, the new cinematic chapter starring the legends of action cinema who, for the return to the screen, have added some new faces to the cast of the old films, including the gorgeous actress from “Jennifer’s Body”.