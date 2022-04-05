Johnny Cueto agrees with White Sox (reports)
The White Sox are preparing to add depth to their starting pitching, agreeing to a minor league deal with right-hander Johnny Cueto, according to multiple reports.
Cueto would pitch in 2022 at the age of 36, with a lot to prove. After going 18-5 with a 2.79 ERA in 2016, his first season of the six-year, $130 million deal with the Giants, injuries began to take their toll on the right-hander.
With Tommy John surgery as part of his ailments, Cueto made just 13 starts from 2018 to 2019. And in the final five years of his contract with San Francisco, he went 21-22 with a 4.38 ERA (95 ERA+). ).
In 2021, he missed playing time with injuries to his throwing elbow and a lat muscle, though he did look good in some of his early appearances. In 114 2/3 innings, he had a 4.08 ERA (100+ ERA), 98 strikeouts and 30 walks.
Cueto’s 91.8 mph fastball average speed in 2021 isn’t what it was early in his career, but with four pitches—fastball, changeup, slider and sinker—plus a unique style of movement in his delivery of the ball to the plate, Cueto looks to keep batters out of the way.
In 14 major league seasons with the Reds, Royals and Giants, Cueto is 135-97 with a 3.45 ERA and 1,710 strikeouts.