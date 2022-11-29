Johnny Deep: miso soup, the dish he will never eat again after separating from Amber Heard | FAME

Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard They staged a media trial in mid-2022 that caught the attention of the entire world. The legal battle ended up giving the actor from “Pirates of the Caribbean” the winner, while the actress of “Aquaman” will have to pay a million-dollar compensation. After this, the ex-partner made it clear that she wants to leave the past behind and each one started a new life separately.

Amber Heard moved to Spain, where he has been living in Palma de Mallorca for three months. She and her daughter live on the island, where they lead a totally anonymous life. While Johnny Depp he resumed his career in the world of acting and has also been making music.

Although they are now separated, when Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard They were a couple. They shared many things in common. One of them was a special dish that they both enjoyed eating. Now the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor eliminated that dish from his diet because he wants to avoid anything that reminds him of his ex-partner. What is it? Here we tell you.

Amber Heard and Johnny Deep were married in a civil ceremony in February 2015 (Photo: Getty Images)

THE DISH THAT JOHNNY DEEP WILL NO LONGER EAT AFTER SEPARATING FROM AMBER HEARD

The dish that Johnny Depp loved to eat in the company of Amber Heard was miso soup. In fact, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor learned how to prepare it to please his ex-wife.

However, after getting divorced and after the media defamation trial, now Johnny Depp decided to eradicate miso soup from his diet as it reminds him of Amber Heard. This decision is emotional in nature since the 59-year-old interpreter wants to leave his past behind.

Actors Johnny Deep and Amber Heard separated in 2016 amid accusations by the actress of mistreatment of the actor (Photo: AFP)

Johnny Depp has taken all kinds of actions to forget his ex Amber Heard. The Hollywood celebrity got rid of experiences and objects that reminded him of his failed marriage with the “Aquaman” actress.

In addition to deciding not to eat miso soup again, Johnny Depp also does not want to eat at restaurants he frequented with his ex Amber Heard, according to El Universal.

What is miso soup?

Miso soup is a Japanese soup made from dashi broth and miso paste. Seasonings and spices are also included in the preparation to add flavor to the dish.

It should be noted that miso soup has different preparations depending on the region and the season in which it is made. It is one of the main dishes of Japanese cuisine.