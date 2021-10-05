Johnny Depp: 10 things you don’t know about the actor







Johnny Depp he is one of those actors who literally made the history of cinema with his incredible and crazy performances. The actor, who started working at a very young age, has entered the hearts of viewers around the world thanks to his bizarre, as well as fascinating characters.

Here are ten things to know about Johnny Depp.







Johnny Depp: the movies he starred in

1. Movies and career. The actor’s career begins in 1984, when he takes part in the film Nightmare – From the depths of the night, to then work in Platoon (1986), Edward scissor hands (1990), Happy birthday Mr. Grape (1993), Ed Wood (1994) and Donnie Brasco (1997). His career continues with films such as Fear and delirium in Las Vegas (1998), The Sleepy Hollow Mystery (1999), Chocolat (2000), The curse of the first moon (2003), Neverland – A dream for life (2004), The Chocolate Factory (2005), Pirates of the Caribbean – Dead Man’s Chest (2006) and On the edge of the world (2007), Sweeney Todd – The evil barber of Fleet Street (2007), Public Enemy – Public Enemies (2009), Alice in Wonderland (2010) and The Tourist (2010). Among his latest films are Pirates of the Caribbean – On Stranger Tides (2011), Dark Shadows (2012), The Lone Ranger (2013), Transcendence (2014), Mortdecai (2015), Black Mass – The ultimate gangster (2015), Alice through the looking glass (2016), Pirates of the Caribbean – Salazar’s Revenge (2017), Murder on the Orient Express (2017), Goodbye professor (2018), Fantastic Beasts – The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018), City of Lies – The hour of truth (2018), Goodbye professor (2019) and Waiting for the Barbarians (2020). In 2021 it is instead the protagonist of The Minamata case.

2. He is also a voice actor, producer, director and screenwriter. The actor has not only carried out this activity in the course of his career, but has also embarked on various paths in the field of cinema, such as that of a voice actor. In fact, he has lent his voice to the films The Corpse Bride (2005), Rank (2011) and Sherlock Gnomes (2018), as well as for the series King of the Hill (2004), SpongeBob (2009) and Family Guy (2012). As a producer, he has worked on making films such as Hugo Cabret (2011), The Rum Diary – Chronicles of a passion (2011), Dark Shadows, The Lone Ranger And Mortdecai. In addition, he worked on the script of the films The brave (1997), Unloveable (2009) and the short film Every Cake, Neil (1988), while he directed, among others, The brave, the videos Vanessa Paradis: Que fiat la vie? (2001), Pourtant (2001) and The Incendie (2008), and Unloveable (2009).

Johnny Depp: his wives and Amber Heard

3. He has two marriages behind him. The actor got married for the first time in 1983 with the make-up artist Lori Anne Allison, just twenty years old, and then broke up in 1986. The second marriage, however, took place with the colleague Amber Heard. The two met in 2012 on the set of The Rum Diary and they started dating, eventually getting married in February 2015. However, after less than a year and a half of marriage, his wife filed for divorce, claiming she suffered domestic violence by the actor while he was drunk. Although the two divorced in early 2017, the story remains controversial and the two still squabble over distance today.

4. He was engaged for fourteen years. The longest-running story of the actor was the one with his colleague Vanessa Paradis. The two had started dating in 1998 and children were born from their union Lily-Rose Melody (1999) and John “Jack” Christopher (2002). The two never married and broke up in 2012, after fourteen years.

5. He has had several famous girlfriends. Depp’s has always been a rather turbulent love life, made up of various acquaintances. Among the women with whom he has had a relationship, they are cited Sherilyn Fenn, Jennifer Gray, Winona Ryder (to which he had also dedicated a tattoo) e Kate Moss. It also appears that he is currently engaged with Polina Glen, a dancer and choreographer from St. Petersburg who is thirty years younger than him.

Loading... Advertisements

Johnny Depp is Grindelwald

6. He signed without reading the script. The actor wanted so badly to be part of the series of Fantastic beasts not to care about the script. In fact, he described himself as a huge fan of the series. When he was offered to play Grindelwald, the villain of this spin-off saga, he therefore accepted without the need for further reasons.

7. He was defended with the sword. The fact that Depp was part of the cast of Fantastic beasts in the role of Gellert Grindelwald caused a series of controversies and controversies: this was due to his divorce with Heard and the accusations against him. However, JK Rowling she defended the casting choice and said she fully supports Depp’s involvement in the film and future sequels. As is known, however, the actor was then deprived of the role, now gone to

Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean

8. Some tricks have been used. The clothes and charcoal stains were used to hide the actor’s many different tattoos. On his arm, the Jack Sparrow tattoo was a fake during The Curse of the First Moon, but then Depp actually tattooed it in honor of his son Jack.

9. He often dresses as Jack Sparrow for children. The actor is very keen on the happiness of children and several times he has taken on the role of his captain to give some moments of relief and joy to the little ones hospitalized. He did the same in 2007 when, after difficult days that saw his daughter between life and death, with kidneys not working due to an Escherichia Coli infection, she decided to thank the hospital and entertain the young people. hospitalized patients.

Johnny Depp: age and height

10. Johnny Depp was born on June 9, 1963 in Owensboro, Kentucky, and its overall height is 178 centimeters.

Sources: IMDb, Biography, Daily Mail