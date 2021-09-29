Johnny Depp: 41 million euros from his ex

Emails show that ACLU staff wrote the text of the Washington Post article, in which Depp (though never quoted) came out as a “violent harasser and drunkard.” Amber Heard would just have signed it. In December 2018, Johnny Depp’s ex was appointed by the ACLU as an Ambassador for Women’s Rights.

The legal battle

In the Washington Post article, the ex-wife of Hollywood star Amber Heard accused her ex-husband, Johnny Depp (without ever citing him due to a nondisclosure agreement) of having suffered physical violence and abuse.

A legal battle ensued that has been going on for two years.

Depp is asking his wife for € 41 million in compensation because he claims he has been vilified. Heard after obtaining a divorce from the actor in 2016, as reported at the time by TMZ, stated that he would give his 5.7 million divorce check to charity, as well as the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles. right to the ACLU (ie the American Union for Civil Liberties). A body that fights for the protection of individual freedoms and for the civil rights of all, especially women.

The incriminating emails

The Daily Mail, in an article published Thursday, May 27, 2021, claims that the American actress: “He approved the text written by a staff member of the non-profit organization. The draft of the piece underwent several legal revisions by the woman’s lawyer, who was careful not to mention Depp. This is to avoid violating the nondisclosure agreement in their $ 7 million divorce pact, signed by both of them. “

Depp’s attorney, Adam Waldman, once got hold of the emails, released a statement to the Daily:

“These documents show that the nonprofit wrote a fake editorial, only signed by Heard. And so it was they who conspired against my client from the start. And those who plot, write and publish defamatory content, even the alleged advocates of free speech, are not immune from the consequences. “

When Amber Heard spoke of violence

Despite the divorce, the resentment and hatred between Depp and Heard never seems to have subsided, not even over the years.

And in fact in December 2018 the Washington Post published a bombshell article in which the ex of the American star spoke about violence and domestic abuse, without ever mentioning her husband. However, they all traced Heard’s words back to the ex.

The accusations of defamation

The article aroused the anger of the actor also because the title – “I spoke against sexual violence and I faced the wrath of our culture” – left no doubts of interpretation.

Whoever tracked down the protagonist of Amber’s words in the person of Depp. Also because the two divorced precisely because of the actor’s alleged abuse of his ex-wife.

The 57-year-old actor then sued his ex-partner for defamation, seeking compensation of € 41 million, arguing that the article included references to their failed marriage (which is expressly prohibited by their nondisclosure agreement) and more. because he unfairly described and labeled him as a rape monster.

Johnny Depp is also suing The ACLU

The nonprofit has until Friday, May 28, 2021 to respond to the subpoena from Depp’s legal team.

The actor wants to know if Heard has really honored the public promise of 2016 to donate half of the money obtained from the divorce (just under 3 million euros) to the ACLU.

Email correspondence, in the possession of the British tabloid, throws new fuel on the fire. Also because the discussion now moves to another point. That is the reason why at the end of 2018 Heard was appointed ambassador for women’s rights by the ACLU. An issue that Depp intends to bring to court.