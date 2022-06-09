Johnny Depp: 5 iconic transformations in the cinema

Johnny Depp turns 59 this June 9still with the fresh celebration for the verdict in his favor in the lawsuit he filed against his ex, Amber Heardfor defamation.

The actor is identified as one of those who participate in the makeup and costume design of his film characters. His most bizarre characterizations have been mostly under the direction of Tim Burton. and with the participation of makeup artist Joel Harlow and costume designer Colleen Atwood, both Oscar winners.

Although his acting work does not necessarily stand out in this selection, he does have several of the characters for which the actor born in Owensboro, Kentucky, in 1963, who began his career in “Nightmare on Hell Street” (1984), is remembered. by Wes Craven, and achieved massive success with the teen series “21 Jump Street.”

The iconic transformations of Johnny Depp

Edward Scissorhands in “Edward Scissorhands” (Tim Burton, 1990)

His first great success in cinema came with this fantastic romantic story in which Johnny Depp shared credits with Winona Ryder. Sheathed in a tight black leather suit and with huge scissors for hands, makeup artists Stan Winston and Ve Neill used prosthetics to give him that look that fit the personality that Johnny endowed the character with. For their work, the two were nominated for an Oscar for Best Makeup.

Jack Sparrow in series “Pirates of the Caribbean” (from 2003)

With “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl” (2003), the first film in the series, Johnny Depp got one of his most memorable performances that even landed him a shortlist for best performance at the 2004 Oscars.. To the immense amount of mannerisms and eccentricities with which he endowed his character of pirate captain Jack Sparrow, he added characterization work: a beard braid and a long-haired wig held up by a scarf. His heavy eyes lined with kohl and stained teeth contributed to the look of this 18th century pirate. Keith Richars is said to have been an inspiration for the character.

Sweeney Todd in “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” (Tim Burton, 2007)

One of the most intense interpretations of Johnny Depp is that of the barber Sweeney Todd in this peculiar horror musical directed by Tim Burton. Set in 19th century London, the film centers on this man who is thrown in prison for a crime he did not commit. Coming out of it, he becomes a serial killer seeking to avenge the murder of his wife. ANDl character, which earned Johnny one of three Oscar nominations for best actorhad a white face and blackened eyes, as well as a white lock that highlighted not only his melancholy, but his ruthless cold blood.

The Mad Hatter in “Alice in Wonderland” (Tim Burton, 2010)

A lot of makeup, some prosthetics, and a lot of CGI went into Johnny Depp’s transformation to portray him as this fictional character from Lewis Carroll’s literary work. Costume designer Colleen Atwood, hairstylist Terry Baliel, and makeup artists Valli O’Reilly and Patty York were involved in creating the character for the screen. The makeup derived from a watercolor painted by Johnny himself and the costumes were inspired by the style of the 1860s and the lives of the milliners of the time. For this and the other costumes in the film, Atwood won an Oscar.

James “Whitey” Bulger in “Black Mass” (Scott Cooper, 2015)

Johnny Depp played a Boston mobster turned FBI informant in this film in which he shared credits with Bennedict Cumberbatch and Dakota Johnson. To make James “Whitey” Bulger, Depp’s face was intervened with prosthetics made by Joel Harlow. “From the middle of the face [de Depp] upwards it is completely prosthetic”, he said at the time, and explained that to achieve the effect of the head they had to pierce one by one strands of hair in a prosthesis. 45 forehead pieces were used and each one took 22 hours to fix the strands of hair. Depp, moreover, was convincing in his acting work.