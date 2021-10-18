Johnny Depp a “crazy” splinter in Rome: “A hellish machine”

The fourth day of the Rome Film Festival was lit with enthusiasm thanks to the presence of Johnny Depp, arrived in the capital to present Puffins in the autonomous section of the festival, Alice nella Città. Puffins is an animated web-series, produced by Andrea Iervolino and Monika Bacardi of Iervolino Lady Bacardi Entertainment and intended for an audience of children. The series is a spin-off of the animated film Artic – A glacial adventure and sees among the protagonists Johnny Puffins, a puffin that recalls the features of Johnny Depp and who is voiced by the actor himself. A great Italian production that will arrive on both Apple and Amazon and which aims to put the younger audience in front of positive messages, such as believing in yourself or paying attention to the preservation of the planet.

The presentation of the animated series allowed the Hollywood star to meet his audience, a myriad of fans who literally stormed Johnny Depp, making even the simple act of leaving the hotel difficult for him and forcing the actor to arrive with two hours late at the red carpet where he was expected. An affection that Johnny Depp welcomed with kindness and gratitude, asserting that the fans are his “employer” : an affection that is even more important in this phase of the actor’s life, heavily influenced by the legal battle against his ex-wife Amber Heard, who accused him of domestic violence and prompted Disney to distance himself from Johnny Depp, depriving him of the role of Jack Sparrow, the charming captain protagonist of the film saga of Pirates of the Caribbean. With regard to this character capable of relaunching the pirate theme in Hollywood and which has led to dizzying revenues for Disney, Johnny Depp said: “I took on the challenge of playing Jack Sparrow because for me it meant infiltrating the lines of the enemy, Disney. And that was exactly what I wanted to do, because I wanted to have the freedom to push the boundaries of the character. And it was a choice. strong enough of me, because I refused to change certain things about the character. “

Furthermore, during the meeting, Johnny Depp did not let slip a melancholy reflection, a sort of nostalgia for his career, destroyed when his reputation came under attack. After being banned from Pirates of the Caribbean, Johnny Depp was invited by Warner Bros. to resign from the saga of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, where he played the dark wizard Grindelwald, as he himself told in a post on Instagram. These decisions and requests prompted Johnny Depp to re-evaluate his status as a Hollywood performer. “In what my job as an actor is, or maybe it was, I’ve always tried to take on new challenges,” said Johnny Depp, his voice overflowing with resignation. But then he found time to make an invective against Hollywood. The actor, in fact, said: “My career has always been there, it has been a very interesting path, but I continue to do what I like to do. I hope that with Andrea and Monika there is the possibility of making other films together. I am very grateful to have come out of this mechanism that spits out fairly predictable jokes or dialogues, based on formulas, which has nothing interesting. I like to make films that are something particular, that come from something particular. I don’t care about having a great director or a great actor . Maybe I have more pleasure in making a film with a fifteen-year-old girl who has something to say, or with a kid who goes around with her cell phone, but who manages to express something. I think Hollywood is now a place to go only on vacation, because basically I think there is a lack of knowledge and skills, so I prefer to go in this direction rather than go to work in this one infernal machine “.

Johnny Depp was also featured in one masterclass which took place in the setting of the Auditorium della Conciliazione, a stone’s throw from St. Peter’s Basilica. A masterclass that sold out in a few minutes and in which Johnny Depp let himself go to a real show with the interpreter Bruna Cammarano, apologizing for the too long answers; finally accepted an award from the hands of the producer Andrea Iervolino. The latter in presenting the award to Johnny Depp said: “Johnny has won many prizes in his life. And among the most important in the world. As we know all prizes generally have a jury of five, ten, one thousand, two thousand, four thousand people at most. There has never been a jury. prize with a jury representing 60 million people.A statistics and a survey were made by the Alice nella Città festival with the main sector publications in Italy, where it emerged that Johnny is one of the most loved artists ever in Italy. “