Johnny Depp, a decade full of failures and controversy – Zócalo Newspaper

Mexico City.- The race of Johnny Depp was marked by success since it began, at age 21, in the film “Nightmare on Hell Street” and that later made him become one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood.

Nominated three times Oscar and winner of a Golden GlobeDepp was the fantasy of millions in the world and the actor with whom any director wanted to work, but in 2011 his professional career and personal affairs took a turn that today seems to shake his whole life.

It seems that the decline of the actor came with the film “The Rum Diary”, 2011, the year in which he had also released three other important films: “Range” Y “Pirates of the Caribbean: Sailing in mysterious waters”which, despite criticism, were monetarily successful.

During the filming of “The Rum Diary” Johnny met Amber Heardwho was his co-star, a young actress, not so famous and 23 years younger than him.

Although at the time there was no news of an affair between the two, since Depp had also been in a relationship with the actress and singer for 13 years. vanessa paradisIt was in 2012 when Johnny and Vanessa announced their separation.

That same year, Heard and Depp began to go out publicly and, although this relationship occupied all the headlines of the pink press and the heart, his acting career did not enjoy the same success.

“The Rum Diary”, which had been released a year earlier, was a box office flop and with critics, of the 45 million it cost to produce, it only grossed 30 million worldwide, it also had a 51% approval rate from the specialized media, while the audience rated it with 30% approval.

In 2012 he rejoined his favorite director, Tim Burtonwho had launched him to fame and with whom he made hits like “Scissorhands”, “Sleepy Hollow”, “Sweeney Todd”, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” Y “Alice in Wonderland”. Now the project had the seal of both “Dark Shadows”which included stars like Michelle Pfeiffer, Eva Green Y Chloë Grace Moretz.

This feature film, which aimed to be the success of that summer, also turned out to be a failure and grossed 245 million dollars at the box office, a not insignificant figure except for the fact that making this work cost 145 million. Critics trashed this film and gave it a 35% approval rating; is so far the sixth worst film in the career of Depp.

Despite these previous setbacks, everything seemed to indicate that 2013 would be his year, when he starred in the blockbuster “The Lone Ranger”based on the 1933 radio series, and which was the bet of Disney, which he hoped would become a new franchise. depp was Bulla Native American and helper of the Plainsman.

After various problems during filming and the high cost of production, which exceeded 250 million dollars, the feature film was one of the flops of that year and one of the biggest for Disney (only behind “John Carter” Y “Mars needs moms”), by raising 230 million worldwide, that is, it did not recover its investment, while the critic obtained 31% approval in Rotten Tomatoesfrom 210 review.

While Depp continued his idyllic relationship with AmberHeard, luck did not smile on him in the same way at the movies. The following years he made films that also did not have the approval of the public and critics.

“Transcendence”, from 2014, cost 100 million dollars and obtained 101 million at the box office; that same year he premiered “Tusk” and it was not successful either, of the three million it cost to make it, it barely got 1.8 at the box office.

In December of that year he joined stars like Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, James Corden, Chris Pine Y Anna Kendrick to take the staging to the cinema “Into the woods”, which, despite not being an absolute failure, did not get the expected response. It cost 50 million to make and got 200 at the box office.

The year 2015 would mark the year that Depp married Amber Heard after three years of dating, and also marked the time of two new professional setbacks, first it was “Mordecai”based on the books of the same name and which, according to specialized media such as The country, It is the worst Johnny Depp movie. At the monetary level, the tape obtained 30 million dollars of 60 that it cost.

Despite this, that same year he starred in “Black Mass”, police drama that aimed to be in awards ceremonies and had a lukewarm reception, but that made believe that Depp’s future was about to improve and return to the old glories.

Everything seemed to indicate that 2016 would also be a good year, since the sequel to “Alice in Wonderland” under the title “Alice through the mirror”, which, although it obtained favorable numbers at the box office (it raised 295 million of the 175 it cost), were not what was expected for a production of this level; In addition, the critics did not favor the film Tim Burton by giving him 30% approval.

Despite this bad streak, the actor continued to tie up big-budget productions, such as in 2017, when he joined the cast of “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” which was a box office success, obtaining 817 million dollars at the box office and having a budget of 180 million, which immediately gave the green light to the third part of this saga.

However, Deppwho was separated from Amber Heard in 2016, faced complaints of domestic violence and restraining orders from the actress, and this caused Warner Brosproducer of this franchise, fired him.

Depp left the franchise “Fantastic Beasts” (“Fantastic Beasts”) after losing his libel case against the tabloid

The Sun, for a 2018 article that called him a “beating husband.” Although he promised to prove that the accusations against him are false.

In a letter published in his Instagramthe actor explained that he left the role of the dark magician Gellert Grindelwald after the studio called for his resignation. Depp said he was making the announcement in light of recent events.

Since his legal confrontation with Heard, he has made films such as “Waiting for the Barbarians”from Cyrus WarY “Yoga Hosers”with your daughter LilyRoseboth failed to raise even a million dollars.

In addition to lending his voice to the animated film Sherlock Gnomes which, after costing 60 million dollars, raised 88 million.