Johnny Depp, a decade of failures and controversy

The race of Johnny Depp was marked by success since it began, at age 21, in the film “Nightmare on Hell Street” and that later made him become one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood.

Nominated three times for an Oscar and winner of a Golden Globe, Depp was the fantasy of millions in the world and the actor with whom any director wanted to work, but in 2011 his professional career and personal affairs took a turn that today seems to shake. all his life.

It seems that the decline of the actor came with the film “The Rum Diary”, from 2011, the year in which he had also released three other important films: “Rango” and “Pirates of the Caribbean: Sailing in mysterious waters”, which, despite critics, were monetarily successful.

Read also: Chris Rock’s brother challenges Will Smith to put on the gloves and get in the ring

During the filming of “The Rum Diary” Johnny met Amber Heard, who was his co-star, a young actress, not so famous and 23 years younger than him.

Although at the time there was no news of an affair between the two, since Depp had also been in a relationship with the actress and singer Vanessa Paradis for 13 years, it was in 2012 when Johnny and Vanessa announced their separation.

That same year, Heard and Depp began to go out publicly and, although this relationship occupied all the headlines of the pink press and the heart, his acting career did not enjoy the same success.

Read also: Vanessa Guzmán surprises with her physical transformation and that of her face

“The Rum Diary”, which had been released a year earlier, was a box office flop and with critics, of the 45 million it cost to produce, it only grossed 30 million worldwide, and also had a 51% approval rating from the specialized media. while the audience rated it with 30% approval.

In 2012 he joined again his favorite director, Tim Burton, who had launched him to fame and with whom he made hits like “Scissorhands”, “Sleepy Hollow”, “Sweeney Todd”, “Charlie and the chocolate factory” and “Alice in Wonderland”. Now the project had the stamp of both “Dark Shadows”, which included stars like Michelle Pfeiffer, Eva Green and Chloë Grace Moretz.

This feature film, which aimed to be the success of that summer, also turned out to be a failure and grossed 245 million dollars at the box office, a figure that is not insignificant except for the fact that it cost 145 million to make this work. Critics trashed this film and gave it a 35% approval rating; it is so far the sixth worst film of Depp’s career.

Despite these previous setbacks, everything seemed to indicate that 2013 would be his year, when he starred in the blockbuster “The Lone Ranger”, based on the 1933 radio series, and that was Disney’s bet, which he hoped would become a new franchise. Depp was Toro, a Native American and assistant to the Ranger.

After various problems during filming and the high cost of production, which exceeded 250 million dollars, the feature film was one of the flops of that year and one of Disney’s biggest (only behind “John Carter” and “Mars needs mamas”), raising 230 million worldwide, that is, it did not recover its investment, while the critic obtained 31% approval on Rotten Tomatoes, from 210 reviews.

While Depp continued with his idyllic relationship with Amber Heard, luck did not smile on him in the same way in the cinema. The following years he made films that also did not have the approval of the public and critics.

2014’s “Transcendence” cost $100 million and earned $101 million at the box office; That same year he premiered “Tusk” and it was not successful either, of the three million it cost to make it, it barely got 1.8 at the box office.

In December of that year, he joined stars like Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, James Corden, Chris Pine and Anna Kendrick to bring the staging “Into the woods” to the cinema, which, despite not being an absolute failure, did not obtain. the response that was expected. It cost 50 million to make and got 200 at the box office.

The year 2015 would mark the year in which Depp married Amber Heard after three years of dating, and also marked the time of two new professional setbacks, first was “Mordecai”, based on the books of the same name and that, according to specialized media Like El País, it is Johnny Depp’s worst film. At the monetary level, the tape obtained 30 million dollars of 60 that it cost.

Despite this, that same year he starred in “Black Mass”, a police drama that aimed to be in awards ceremonies and had a lukewarm reception, but that made believe that Depp’s future was about to improve and return to the old glories.

Everything seemed to indicate that 2016 would also be a good year, since the sequel to “Alice in Wonderland” would be released under the title “Alice Through the Looking Glass”, which, although it obtained favorable numbers at the box office (it collected 295 million of the 175 it cost), were not what was expected for a production of this level; In addition, the critics did not favor Tim Burton’s film by giving it 30% approval.

Despite this losing streak, the actor continued to tie up big-budget productions, such as in 2017, when he joined the cast of “Fantastic Animals: The Crimes of Grindelwald” which was a box office success, earning $817 million at the box office. and have a budget of 180 million, which immediately gave the green light to the third part of this saga.

However, Depp, who by 2016 was separated from Amber Heard, faced allegations of domestic violence and restraining orders from the actress, and this caused Warner Bros, producer of this franchise, to fire him.

Depp left the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise after losing his libel case against the tabloid

The Sun, for a 2018 article that called him a “beating husband.” Although he promised to prove that the accusations against him are false.

In a letter posted on his Instagram, the actor explained that he left the role of dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald after the studio called for his resignation. Depp said he was making the announcement in light of recent events.

Since his legal confrontation with Heard, he has made films like Ciro Guerra’s “Waiting for the Barbarians” and “Yoga Hosers” with his daughter Lily Rose, both of which failed to gross a million dollars.

In addition to lending his voice to the animated film “Sherlock Gnomes” which, after costing $60 million, grossed $88 million.

mafa