Johnny Depp: a former musician of his band against Amber Heard: “He ruined his life”

A member of Kids, a band in which Johnny Depp was a guitarist in the 80s, attacked Amber Heard in the Discovery + documentary about their divorce, accusing the actress of ruining his life.

According to Bill “Beano” Hanti, Johnny Depp’s old bandmate in The Kids, Amber Heard “would have ruined his career”.

Bill “Beano” Hanti, who was part of a band called The Kids with Depp in the 1980s, expressed his animosity towards the star’s ex-wife during an interview for the new two-part documentary Johnny vs. Amber, available December 18 on Discovery +.

Johnny Depp and Bill Hanti have been friends since the Pirates of the Caribbean star was 17 and joined the band The Kids as a guitarist before deciding to pursue acting.

“He had something special with Vanessa and he screwed him up”, Banti said referring to Vanessa Paradis, Depp’s partner and mother of his two children, calling her “a beautiful soul”.

Amber Heard, on the other hand, would have driven Johnny Depp crazy, according to him.

“He saw it coming”, explained Bill referring to the film shot together by Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, The Rum Diary. “She was given the chance to be a part of that movie and took advantage of it. It actually ruined his life. And ruined his career. As a result, he lost his friends.”.

Hanti specifies that Johnny Depp considers him “one of the family. But she got into his head to the point of driving him to drink and take drugs to the point of destroying himself”.