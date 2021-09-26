Johnny Depp: a jab against Amber Heard in the post promoting the release of City of Lies

Johnny Depp alludes to the conflict with ex-wife Amber Heard in an Instagram post promoting the US release of his film City of Lies.

In one of his rare Instagram posts, Johnny Depp promoted the US release of City of Lies, a 2018 film that traces the murder of rappers Notorious BIG and Tupac Shakur. The post contains a jab not even too veiled to the cause that sees him opposed to his ex-wife Amber Heard.

“Truth is a rare bird. One more reason to look for it” writes Johnny Depp referring to the content of the film, but also to the conflict with his ex-wife who is fighting in the courtrooms.

City of Lies – The Hour of Truth follows the deeds of a reporter (Forest Whittaker) and an LAPD Detective (Johnny Depp) as they reexamine the deaths of rappers Tupac Shakur and Notorious BIG twenty years later examining the role of the corrupt police in crime. The film is based on research by Randall Sullivan who focused on the investigation of former LAPD detective Russell Poole by publishing the results in the book The Abyrinth, of 2002.

Johnny Depp lost the case against the Sun, which accused him of beating his wife Amber Heard, after a painful confrontation in an English court that denied even the possibility of an appeal to the plaintiff, but he does not give up. Next year Depp and Heard will find themselves against each other again, this time in a Virginia courthouse.

