Johnny Depp, a Pirates of the Caribbean actor: “Should return as the protagonist”

During an interview with Express, Kevin McNally of Pirates of the Caribbean talked about Johnny Depp, his humanity and the need for the actor to return as the protagonist of the franchise as Jack Sparrow.

As reported by Comic Book, Kevin McNally commented on the parable of Johnny Depp’s career and wondered what the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise would have been like without the famous actor. McNally’s hope, among other things, is to return to see Depp as the protagonist of the series. Master Gibbs interpreter stated: “I’ve never seen a hint of any dark side in Johnny. I see a very human person. I don’t see why I shouldn’t go back to playing Jack Sparrow. Without Jack there would be no Pirates franchise. There is probably a lot of truth to that. Many have wondered about this. At this point why not bring Jack Sparrow back or give Johnny another role? “.

Kevin McNally continued: “I mean, I was thinking about this the other day and you can easily think of stories where maybe someone is looking for Jack, he turns to Mr. Gibbs and asks him, ‘How could I find Jack?’ And so would begin a journey with lots of people to find the legendary Jack Sparrow. You can certainly keep those names alive, even in a movie that doesn’t necessarily contain all the original characters. “.

In the course of a recent interview, Johnny Depp admitted that it will be difficult to abandon the character of Jack Sparrow: “I guess that’s the bright side of having, in a weird way, brought those characters to life like Captain Jack or any other character I’ve been lucky enough to bring to life.”. The actor continued: “I am willing to keep Jack Sparrow alive at all your children’s birthday parties”.