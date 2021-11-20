Johnny Depp, a sign appears in support of the actor: activist stopped by the police

As audiences wonder who will be the new Jack Sparrow in the future of Pirates of the Caribbean, Johnny Depp continues to live a difficult time on a professional level. The actor, due to the bitter legal battle with Amber Heard, has also abandoned the Fantastic Beasts franchise, but many fans are still on his side.

In fact, the hashtag is very popular on the web #JusticeForJohnnyDepp, and an activist from the movement in support of the star implemented a singular form of protest last week. Outside the Warner Bros Studios in London, where the filming of Aquaman 2 with Amber Heard and Jason Momoa is scheduled, has in fact placed a poster in defense of Johnny Depp.

As we can also see in the video inside the news, the sign shows the ex couple, with the writing “Fired” under the foreground of Johnny Depp, who will be replaced by Mads Mikkelsen in Fantastic Beasts 3, and “Assunta” under that of Amber Heard. Some of the actress’s most controversial statements are also reported.

The author of the cartel is the youtuber UnboxPHD, who was also stopped and questioned by the police for his protest. After answering a few questions, however, he was allowed to continue display the poster. UnboxPHD also plans to travel to Fairfax, Virginia in April 2022 where the next leg of the lawsuit involving Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, to continue to protest.