Johnny Depp abandoned by his mother at 15: “a mean woman”

18 September 21 / Written by: Amalia Vingione

Johnny Depp abandoned by his mother at 15. The evidence would have been brought to light by investigator Paul Barresi

Johnny Depp has been at the center of Hollywood gossip for many years for his turbulent breakup with ex-wife Amber Heard. The constant exchanges of accusations and the manipulation of facts, of which the Aquaman actress and her lawyers are allegedly guilty, are about to turn into a TV series by Discovery + Johnny Depp v Amber Heard.

For the realization of the series Paul Barresi, one of the best known private investigators in Hollywood, went through the archives of the court that dealt with the separation of the actor’s parents, uncovering documents that would prove the abandonment of his mother. Johnny’s parents, engineer Christopher More Depp and waitress Betty Sue Palmer, divorced when Johnny was only 15, but in one document in particular, the woman declares that the son was self-sufficient.

Vanity Fair reports the passage referred to by Barresi, which says: “The wife hereby acknowledges that the parties’ youngest son … John C. Depp II is completely emancipated and self-sufficient“. For the investigator, this consideration is equivalent to a clear abandonment of the mother towards her son, who, as he often said, did not have an easy childhood, changing at least 40 homes and starting to use drugs at 11 years of age.

At 17, Johnny Depp was struggling between odd jobs, an aspect that does not at all suggest self-sufficiency, at least from an economic point of view. Despite this, the actor apparently adored his mother, although his memory was linked to violent actions, such as the fact that the mother used to beat her children without warning, with objects such as telephone handsets or ashtrays. At her eulogy, Johnny Depp addressed her unflattering words, such as: “She was the meanest woman I’ve ever met in my life“.

