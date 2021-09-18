Johnny Depp abandoned by his mother at 15? / Investigator Paul Barresi investigates

Johnny Depp abandoned by his mother when he was only 15 years old? The name of the Hollywood star, for months at the center of gossip for the legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, once again becomes the protagonist of the news for the investigations of investigator Paul Barresi. The exchange of accusations between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard should become a TV series in one TV series by Discovery + entitled Johnny Depp v Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp, his ex Amber Heard on libel trial / Him “5 surreal years”

To reconstruct the whole story that has occupied entire pages of newspapers, the investigator Paul Barresi would have begun to investigate the actor’s past by discovering a painful detail of his private life. According to the evidence gathered by Paul Barresi, in fact, it seems that Depp was abandoned by his mother after the divorce.

Vanessa Paradis / “I defend Johnny Depp: he was never violent with me”

Loading... Advertisements

Johnny Depp and the painful past

Johnny Depp was born from the love between engineer Christopher More Depp and waitress Betty Sue Palmer. The marriage between them ended when the actor was only 15 years old. The end of his parents’ marriage was very painful for the actor as evidenced by the evidence gathered by Paul Barresi. As Vanity Fair reports, which reports a passage of the evidence collected by Barresi, Depp’s mother left considering him self-sufficient.

“The wife hereby acknowledges that the parties’ youngest son … John C. Depp II is completely emancipated and self-sufficient», Reports Vanity Fair. The actor, however, seems to have always loved his mother. However, during Depp’s funeral, the actor said: “She was the meanest woman I’ve ever met in my life“.

Johnny Depp “canceled” from Netflix / His films deleted from the catalog: here’s why

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED