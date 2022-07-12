Johnny Depp accused of assault on a set: a secret agreement reached to avoid a new trial

This is THE soap opera that has been shaking the planet people for several weeks! On June 1, 2022, Johnny Depp won his libel suit against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Found guilty, the actress was ordered to pay her former husband the sum of 8.3 million dollars. A relief for the interpreter of Jack Sparrow who is now trying to resume the course of his life and has definitely bid farewell to his role in Pirates of the Caribbean.

A trial in 2023…

But before that, the one who has been targeted by rumors of a relationship with his lawyer, still has one last business to settle. Indeed, Johnny Depp is accused of having verbally and then physically assaulted a member of the film crew. City of Lies in 2017 and was to face justice on July 25. But the actor should get away with it otherwise because, according to People who had access to legal documents, his lawyers would have reached an agreement with the plaintiff, Greg Brooks. The terms of this agreement have not been specified at this time.

Finally cancelled?

Following this agreement between the two parties, the judge in charge of the case, Holly J. Fuji, agreed to postpone the hearing to January 5, 2023. Except that the trial could simply not take place. The condition ? That the two parties respect the agreement reached. If so, there will simply be no trial. In any case, given the media whirlwind he has experienced in recent months, we imagine that the actor will do everything to avoid ending up in court again!