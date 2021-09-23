Johnny Depp accused of assaulting his ex-wife, a video could exonerate him

The actor’s lawyers have come into possession of videos that would deny Amber Heard’s complaints

According to reports from the Daily Mail, a video could exonerate Johnny Depp from the accusation of having beaten his ex-wife Amber Heard. This is a video made with a bodycam, a camera applied to the uniform of one of the policemen who intervened in the home of the star after a quarrel with his wife. To the agents of the 911 intervened on the spot, the actress had told of being attacked in the kitchen, violently hit with a phone and had added that her ex-husband had pulled whole locks of hair. He had reported that the quarrel would take place in the kitchen and that the environment would be devastated by the fury of the actor. But that footage, shot in May of 2016, would not confirm the version of the actress. The bodycam of one of the agents who intervened on the spot would not show any objects out of place in the kitchen, an environment in which the woman claimed to have been attacked by her ex-husband. Nothing in the shoot would suggest that that room was the scene of a violent quarrel between two people. A test deemed important because it would collapse the version of events told by the actress and her friends.

Johnny Depp’s lawyers

Adam Waldman, Johnny Depp’s lawyer, recounted what the 2016 footage would demonstrate: “Amber Heard and her friends described a chaotic and messy crime scene but the newly released LAPD bodycam videos unequivocally show that the ‘attic was completely intact and that their testimony was another great lie ”.