Johnny Depp acknowledged in a message to Amber Heard that he acted like a “savage” – Prensa Libre

One of Heard’s lawyers read some of the messages that the pair of actors exchanged during their tortuous relationship in a court in Fairfax, Virginia, USA.

Actor Johnny Depp acknowledged years ago in a text message to his ex-wife, also actress Amber Heard, that he was acting like a “savage” and that he wanted to change his behavior, as it came to light this Thursday in a trial in the United States. .

In one of them, the actor acknowledged that he had gone “too far” and promised to work with his psychologist to modify his behavior, He was then conditioned by drug and alcohol use, Heard alleges.

“I’m sorry for being less (than I should). For disappointing you, for my behavior. I’m a fucking savage. I have to end that! I have to end it!”Said the message that Depp sent to his ex-wife on December 18, 2014 and that was read this Thursday, April 21, at the trial.

The litigation was initiated by the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbeanwho accuses his ex-wife of defamation for an article he published in Washington Post in 2018, after his divorce, in which he claimed to have suffered “domestic abuse”.

Depp has already testified for two days and, both times, has denied physically assaulting Heard.

Read more: “He decimated me with a kind of rapid fire and an endless parade of insults”: Johnny Depp exposes what he experienced next to his ex-wife Amber Heard

On this third day of testimony, Heard’s lawyers’ strategy was to read to the jurors those text messages in which Depp alluded to incidents between the two and in which he acknowledged having acted inappropriately.

The lawyers also read messages in which the actor used derogatory language against his ex-partner.

For example, in a message to one of his sisters, the actor said on January 17, 2013: “The idiot cow! I’ll punch the ugly bitch before I let her in, don’t worry. Has that worthless pu ** arrived yet?

In another message, he referred to her as a “dirty slut.”

During the interrogation, Heard’s lawyer repeatedly asked Deep if he had correctly read the content of the messages, to which the actor replied in the affirmative.

Meanwhile, Heard, also present in the room, quietly listened to the testimony of her ex-partner.

During three years of legal struggle Depp, 58, and Heard, 35, have publicly shared details about their life together and in which the actress claimed, in various ways, to have been a victim of ill-treatment.

The actor asks his ex-partner US$50 million for damages.

Also read: Johnny Depp: the revelations he made about Amber Heard and how she was “loving” and became “abusive”

For his part, Heard has responded with a counterclaim in which he alleges that Depp has launched a smear campaign against him and claims US $ 100 million.

It is the first time that the two celebrities have faced each other in court: in the trial held in 2020 in London, and which Depp lost, the actress attended as a witness, since the accusation was against the British newspaper The Sun for an article that described the actor as an “aggressor of women”.