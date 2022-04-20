Johnny Depp admits he has never seen Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, which was his first Oscar nomination

The actor who has brought Jack Sparrow to life on the big screen five times says he has never seen the movie that made him an Oscar nominee for the first time.

Johnny Depp is going through tumultuous times. The trial that pits the actor against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, began last week. The entire process can be followed, in the United States, through Court TV. This implies that many are closely monitoring everything that is said.

An example of this is Matthew Belloni, founder of Puck News and former editor of The Hollywood Reporter. In a tweet, Belloni has echoed one of Johnny Depp’s statements in court.

The actor, consecrated thanks to films like Eduardo Scissorhands, Sweeney Todd, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory admitted that he had never seen Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl.

The 2003 film was the starting signal for the prolific adventure franchise headed at the time by Orlando BloomKeira Knightley and Johnny Depp himself.

The film directed by Gore Verbinsky It was a major box office success, as well as earning Johnny Depp his first Oscar nomination. It is not the first time that the actor says that he is not in favor of seeing his own films, although he had never directly referred to one that earned him the aforementioned nomination.

Johnny Depp just said in court he never saw the first PIRATES movie. Remember, he was nominated for an Oscar for that film. Just a baller move right there. — Matthew Belloni (@MattBelloni) April 19, 2022

However, Johnny Depp isn’t the only actor who admits that he tries to avoid watching his own movies at all costs. Top-tier actors and actresses like Meryl Streep, Joaquin Phoenix, Javier Bardem and Reese Witherspoon have spoken in the same vein. In fact, recently Jared Leto He confessed that he has not seen any of the films he stars in for 22 years.

Naturally, it is a minor statement in a trial in which both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are bringing out the darkest part of their ex-partner. The legal process continues, and there is rarely a day when there is no evidence and embarrassing statements by witnesses.