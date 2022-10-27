Johnny Depp adopts the look of Jack Sparrow and manages to surprise a fan in a wheelchair

After it was leaked Johnny Depp could return to the saga of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’but for a very good millionaire sum, the actor returned to give something to talk about for a great gesture he had with a fan.

The video was broadcast by Christina Kellya fan of the actor who, although he is in a wheelchair, does not take his finger off the line to fulfill his dreams.

The funny thing is that Johnny, 59, wore a look similar to “Jack Sparrow”star of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’: black pants and vest, rolled-up shirt, a headscarf, rings, necklaces and bracelets.

The woman, who was accompanied by her son, asked Depp to imitate the Captain Jack Sparrow and the actor had no problem pleasing her.







The actor appeared with the look of the character that could re-incarnate on the big screen





Although at first they thought that it was an imitator, the praise of users from different countries did not wait: “What a wonderful human our Johnny is!” and “I feel the same Christine. Johnny is an angel and he is full of loveI’m glad you were able to share that with him ”, were some comments.

Additionally, fans expressed their desire to see Johnny Depp again characterized as ‘Jack Sparrow’an idea that is not far off, as it is said that the musician would also be negotiating with Disney for a new movie and a series.

Johnny Depp could play Jack Sparrow again

Recall that when the defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard began to gain momentum, Depp was immediately fired by Disney. The same actor, 59, told the jury that he would probably not return to the successful saga, not knowing that he would win the legal battle.

Now, a source close to Johnny Depp spoke to Poptopic about his possible return as “Captain Jack Sparrow”: “They contacted the actor before his libel trial against Amber Heard and asked if he would be interested in coming back for another pirate movie or two.

“It is reported that the agreement is for Johnny Depp returns as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 and a spin-off series on Disney Plus about the early life of the Captain of the Black Pearl,” the source revealed.

According to the source, “What I can say is that the studio has already drafted a movie about Jack Sparrow, so they are very hopeful that Johnny forgives them and returns as his iconic character“.

For this reason, Disney executives would be thinking of offering $300 million for the return of Johnny Depp, but there would still be nothing agreed by the beloved actor.

However, it is known that Johnny Depp is considering any job offer that adds to his career. If he returns to the saga, it would become one of Depp’s biggest wins after being fired from Disney without having any proof of what Amber Heard accused him of.

