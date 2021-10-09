Johnny Depp again against Amber Heard, her lies would affect the outcome of the trial

Johnny Depp’s new attack on Amber Heard. The Hollywood star, awaiting the sentence of the court of appeal in the trial against The Sun, argues with his lawyers that the entire case was influenced by the statements of his ex-wife. The actress had stated that the money received from the trial would donate all of it to charity, which did not happen.

The cause that Johnny Depp has filed the The Sun, which ended in a ruinous defeat for the Hollywood actor, has had a devastating effect on his career as well as on his reputation, which is why the star is waiting the decision of the court of appeal British, which in these days should expose a definitive sentence in this regard. Meanwhile, Depp’s lawyers have come forward, declaring that Amber Heard would influence the outcome of the trial with her statements.

The new indictment against Amber Heard

Last July Johnny Depp had to accept his defeat in court, in fact, the defamation lawsuit against “The Sun” who had called him a “wife beater” had seen his ex-wife triumph, who was on the other hand the key witness of the trial. Already in court, the actor had tried to defend himself from the accusations addressed to him by the actress who, however, had in the meantime adopted a manipulative attitude according to what was declared by Depp’s lawyers. In particular, the two refer to a statement by Heard, who declared that she wanted to give all the proceeds of the trial to charity, which however did not occur. The seven million the actress received was not paid in full to charities, as the Daily Mail pointed out. Furthermore, having been the only real witness of the trial, although there were others capable of expressing themselves on the relationship between the two, it would have influenced its progress.

The words of Johnny Depp’s lawyers

One of Johnny Depp’s lawyers, Sherbone, spoke out on the decision of the English judge who dealt with the case, arguing that Amber Heard had brought evidence that did not conform to reality in the trial: “Niccol concluded that the appellant was guilty of severe physical assaults without taking into account or even acknowledging that Ms. Heard had provided false evidence, without comparing her version with the documents and evidence of other witnesses. ” Lawyer Caldecott also stated: “For us it is a potentially subliminal message: “I want you to pay, but I don’t want to keep a dime of your money because of the way I was treated”