Johnny Depp against Amber Heard, a trial with Elon Musk and James Franco as witnesses

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp.



There will be no red carpet or haute couture dresses at the next gathering of Hollywood stars. The reason is the trial that the ex-actors Johnny Deep and Amber Heard have been facing for three years for alleged defamation that will begin next April 11 in Fairfax County (Virginia).

Several familiar faces are summoned to testify as witnesses in the bitter legal battle between Depp, 58, and Heard, 35, married between 2015 and 2017, for the allegations of ill-treatment filed by the actress against her ex-husband.

The trial begins with jury selection and is expected to last until the end of May. This time he has been the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean who has sued Heard for an opinion piece published in the newspaper Washington Post in 2018 in which she confessed to having been a victim of domestic abuse without mentioning him.

The actor claims 50 million dollars (45.7 million euros) from his ex-wife for the damage caused to his image in the content of the text. All eyes will be on the Virginia courthouse to see the parade of celebrities, friends and family who will testify as witnesses called by each of the actors as ammunition for their respective defenses, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

Heard’s Witnesses

The actress has requested the presence of the actor James Franco and the owner of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, to clarify the relationship they had with her. Depp included them in the marital conflict by accusing her ex-wife of cheating on him with both of them while they were still married.

In the case of Franco, both became friends in 2008 during the filming of the film Pineapple Express, which, according to Deep, caused the rupture between the two. The relationship with the richest man in the world is clearer, since he himself made public his romance with the actress in 2016, after Depp’s divorce. The unknown, however, remains the date of the beginning of their relationship. Both maintain a close friendship.

Another of Heard’s witnesses will be actress Ellen Barkin, as well as various film representatives such as Disney, Warner Bros, WME, ACLU and LAPD. Among the evidence are, in addition, several conversations held by Heard with the co-star of AquamanJason Momoa, and the film’s director, James Wan, with whom he tries to prove his version of events.

Depp’s witnesses

The list of witnesses presented by Depp is shorter, but just as juicy as that of his ex-wife. In his favor, declare before the court his friend and star of A Beautiful Mind, British actor Paul Bettanyfor a series of messages that were sent between them in the middle of the marital war.

In addition to the author of Harry Potter JK Rowling and musician Jack White, former member of the defunct band The White Stripes. Both will have to clarify a series of personal emails exchanged with the plaintiff. It is not yet clear which witnesses will come to court in person and who will testify via the internet.

This trial will be the second derived from the tumultuous relationship between the two actors. Depp lost a UK lawsuit last year against The Sun tabloid and its owner, media mogul Rupert Murdoch, over an opinion piece published in April 2018 that called him a “wife beater.” The process that intended to restore the public image of the actor became a show of dirty revelations about the couple’s relationship.

The actress used this sentence in her favor to present a counterclaim of 100 million dollars against her ex-husband before the FaixFax court to try to paralyze the process. The judge rejected the request and this quiet county, known for hosting discreet FBI offices, will be the scene of the last battle of the sentimental soap opera between the two actors.