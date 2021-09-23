Johnny Depp against ‘cancel culture’: “It’s out of control, no one is safe”

“This ‘cancel culture’, this immediate rush to judgment based on what is essentially just polluted air. It is so out of control that I assure you that no one is safe.” Johnny Depp addressed a particularly thorny topic for him, that of ‘cancel culture‘. And he did it during the press conference on San Sebastian Film Festival, in the Basque Country (Spain), before receiving the Donostia Awards. Despite the ban on journalists from asking questions about the actor’s private life, he is still struggling with a legal battle for tens of millions of dollars with his ex-wife Amber Heard, Depp didn’t back down.

“It can be seen as an event in history that has lasted for as long as it has lasted,” he commented and then added, “Now it is so out of control that I can promise you that no one is safe. Not one of you. No one out of that. door. Nobody is safe, “he added. “One sentence is enough and there is no more ground, the carpet has been pulled. It hasn’t just happened to me, it has happened to many people. This kind of thing has happened to women and men. Unfortunately at some point people start to think it’s normal. Or that it’s over for them. But it’s not. “

Johnny Depp honored with the Donostia Award for Lifetime Achievement at the 69th San Sebastian film festival (afp)

In his speech, the actor appeared to refer to the defamation lawsuit he lost to the British newspaper last year The Sun who had labeled him a “wifecaster”. At the end of the trial, the judge ruled in favor of the tabloid, speaking of “substantially true” speculations. “It doesn’t matter if a judgment, per se, has taken an artistic license. When there’s an injustice, whether it’s against you or someone you love, or someone you believe in, get up, don’t sit down. Because they need of you”.

The fallout of that verdict prompted Warner Bros to eliminate Depp from its franchise Fantastic beasts and the role of Gellert Grindelwald was given to Mads Mikkelsen. But also in the films he continues to make, like the recent one The Minamata case (on Sky and Now), the actor, as he himself stated in a recent interview with the Sunday Times, is undergoing a boycott by Hollywood.

Last month, an association of Spanish directors criticized the San Sebastian Film Festival for the Johnny Depp Award, arguing that the award would represent “a terrible message to the public”. The director of San Sebastian, José Luis Rebordinos, he replied to the allegations by defending the actor and underlining the festival’s commitment to the fight against violence and gender abuse.

In October Johnny Depp will be in Rome, guest of Alice in the City, the autonomous and parallel section of the Film Festival, to present Puffins, the animated web-series produced by Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment and spin-off of the animated film Arctic – A glacial adventure.