Johnny Depp: All his exes and what they have said about him

The rough secrets kept by the marriage that Johnny Depp held with Amber Heard between 2015 and 2017, have come to light as part of the defamation suit, which both hold in Fairfax, Va.

While in a previous legal complaint, Depp demanded 50 million dollars for an article published in a newspaper, where his ex-wife was described as a victim of his sexual abuse; Heard countersued for 100 million dollars, reiterating that the actor is a mental patient who gives her.

“I felt it was my responsibility to stand up, not just for myself, but…for my children,” Johnny pointed out.during an interview with NBC.

For its part,Amber insists she was sexually abused and psychological by his former partner.

“He beat me for five years, he’s an abuser,” repeat.

As part of the legal process, the names of some ladies who have been romantically related to the 58-year-old actor have also surfaced.

Depp met Sherilyn Fenn when he arrived in Los Angeles in 1985 and during an interview with The Big Issue in 2017, she described him as a sweet being.

“We were very young. I met him when I was 19 and he was 21. We dated for two and a half years when we were just starting out in the business. He was very sweet. He was my first love.”

Recently, Jennifer confessed to Drew Barrymore that when she started dating Depp in 1989 it was a mistake on her part, as she had just broken up with her fiancé Matthew Broderick.

“It was really a sign that there was trouble on my part. I thought it was God who rescued me from a bad situation and lovingly put me in a Johnny Depp soufflé,” he said after nine months of relationship.

Depp met Winona Ryder in 1989, when she was only 17 years old and she has good memories of their relationship, which lasted about two years.

“He was never violent or abusive. I was absolutely shocked when I heard the accusations against him,” she said.

Depp and model Kate Moss were together from 1994 to 1997, but it was she who decided not to continue by his side. However, she also speaks positive things about the relationship.

“There’s no one who could really take care of me. Johnny did for a while. I believed what he said. If I said, ‘What do I do?’ I went. I really lost that measure of someone I could trust,” she mentioned in a 2012 interview with Vanity Fair.

Barkin and Depp met while filming a movie in 1998.

Several years later, she testified that at some point in their relationship Depp threw a bottle of wine.

Depp began dating French singer Vanessa Paradis in 1998 and after their affair they had two children.

“I could make an endless list of all the things I admire about him, he is kind, caring and generous. I can say that he was never violent or abusive towards me,” Paradis told Marie Claire in 2010.