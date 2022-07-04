Johnny Depp | Amber Heard | Actor must make compensation for trial against his ex-wife | Famous

After finishing the media trial against Amber Heard, Johnny Depp Now you have to pay compensation. The amount is 36,000 euros in legal fees. This amount has to be paid to comply with a subpoena for evidence that was used in the trial against her ex-wife.

Compensation to the American Civil Liberties Union

Initially, the actor was required compensation of 82,000 euros. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) argued that this amount should pay reimbursement for the “expense based on responding to numerous citations filed by the mr depp of an underlying action to which neither the ACLU nor any of its employees are a party.”

Initially, Johnny Depp was required compensation of 82,000 euros. Photo: AP

Payment for use of evidence

Stephanie Teplin, an attorney for the ACLU, argued that Johnny Depp requested thousands of documents over a six-year period as evidence to use in the defamation trial against his ex-partner Amber Heard.

Upon receiving this request, the lawyers for the interpreter of Jack Sparrow filed an appeal in June asking not to pay the amount requested by the ACLU.

However, a month after said appeal occurred, Judge Arthur Engoron of the Manhattan Supreme Court has ruled that the actor must compensate the union with a total of 36,000 euros.

Upon receiving this sentence, the lawyers of Johnny Depp They have not been slow to give their position. According to the actor’s lawyer, Jessica Meyers of Brown Rudnick, they consider this compensation “exorbitant and unreasonable.”