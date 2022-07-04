Entertainment

Johnny Depp | Amber Heard | Actor must make compensation for trial against his ex-wife | Famous

Photo of James James52 mins ago
After finishing the media trial against Amber Heard, Johnny Depp Now you have to pay compensation. The amount is 36,000 euros in legal fees. This amount has to be paid to comply with a subpoena for evidence that was used in the trial against her ex-wife.

