Johnny Depp: Amber Heard and all the couples that the actor has had | United States Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

Throughout the last days the name of Johnny Depp has been in the media around the world again, but this time not because of a movie that is going to be released or some award, but because of the legal dispute he is having with his ex-wife, Amber Heard, with whom he has a fight in the courts due to strong accusations between the two.

That is why the actor’s fans have remembered his entire career, including all the partners he has had since he began to earn a place among the most recognized artists in Hollywood. Do you want to remember who are the women who have been related to Depp?

ALL THE BRIDES OF JOHNNY DEPP

Lori Anne Allison

It is the first couple that Johnny Depp met and it was in the 80s when they got married. At that time, the popular actor was only 20 years old, while the make-up artist was 25. However, the marriage only lasted a couple of years.

Johnny Depp married Lori Anne Allison when he was very young (Photo: Splash News)

Sherilyn Fenn

The actress began a relationship with Johnny Depp of which not much was known. Despite this, several media outlets speculated that they got engaged, but love ended in 1989.

Sherilyn Fenn was also in a relationship with actor Johnny Depp.

Jennifer Gray

In the same year 1989, Johnny Depp returns to give a new opportunity in love with actress Jennifer Grey, but both could not last long and their relationship ended.

Jennifer Gray had a short relationship with the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor (Photo: Getty Images)

Winona Ryder

The two met in 1989 and subsequently began a beautiful relationship that made many headlines in the media at the time. Even Depp tattooed the name of his beloved, but after the end of the courtship the art on her skin was modified.

Winona Ryder formed a very solid relationship with Johnny Depp (Photo: EFE)

Kate Moss

In 1994, the British model dated Depp for a while, but the relationship never bore fruit and everything was there, as each followed different paths.

Former model Kate Moss briefly dated Johnny Depp in the ’90s.

vanessa paradis

They met at the Cannes Film Festival in 1997 and a year later began what would be Depp’s longest relationship. From that union were born Lily Rose and Jack, the couple’s two children. However, in 2012 the separation of the couple was confirmed.

Vanessa Paradis maintains a good relationship with Johnny Depp (Photo: AFP)

Amber Heard

In 2015 they got married and a year later the divorce papers were filed, which was accepted in 2017. Since then, the legal battle between the two would begin.

Amber Heard during the trial against her by Johnny Depp. (Photo: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/POOL/AFP)

WHAT IS THE TRIAL BETWEEN AMBER HEARD AND JOHNNY DEPP ABOUT?

the marriage of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp It started with many illusions of both in 2015, but with time everything would have ended. She accused her then-husband of living through domestic violence hell just a year later.

In 2017 the divorce process would be completed, but in 2018 something happened that made the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor very angry. It turns out that Heard published a column in the Washington Post, in which he spoke again about everything he suffered because of the physical, psychological and sexual assaults he has experienced.

Although he did not mention a specific name as the culprit, everyone understood that it was Johnny Depp, who assumed the same thing and denied the accusations, but not only that, because then he started a lawsuit for 50 million dollars for damages, caused by everything affirmed by his ex-wife.

Amber Heard didn’t sit idly by and responded with a $100 million defamation countersuit, so there’s a lot of bread to be had.