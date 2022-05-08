Johnny Depp, Amber Heard and everything about the trial that faces them | THE UNIVERSAL

Johnny Depp testified in a libel trial that, at least in theory, is about whether his ex-wife Amber Heard defamed him in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. She also began testifying this week. The trial has become a media spectacle in which Depp testified to everything from taking pills as a child to nearly having a mental breakdown in which the actor said he used his severed finger to write on walls with his own blood to recount the alleged lies of his ex-wife. Read here: How much did Johnny Depp lose after the article Amber Heard published? Beginning of the relationship between Depp and Heard Depp and Heard met on the set of The Rum Diary, a 2011 Depp-produced film based on an initially unpublished novel by the late Hunter S. Thompson that Depp discovered while reviewing newspaper documents with his friend Thompson. Depp said that Heard was the perfect embodiment of the femme fatale character from the book named Chenault. “That’s the Chenault Hunter wants,” Depp recalled. “Yes, she could definitely kill me.” What motivated Johnny Depp to go to trial for libel? While Heard’s lawyers have warned that the trial would be a media spectacle that would expose the “real Johnny Depp”, he, for his part, denies having abused Heard and, despite the public attention that his drug use and his violent text messages, he has said that he is obsessed with revealing the truth and that he does not want to disappoint those who had admired him.

“My goal is the truth because it killed me that all these people I had met over the years… that these people thought I was a fraud,” Depp said. The actor has said his film career took a hit after Heard wrote a 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post referring to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” Heard never mentioned Depp by name, but Depp’s lawyers said it was a clear reference to allegations Heard made when he filed for a restraining order against him in 2016. Amber Heard’s accusations Heard has accused Depp of physically and sexually assaulting her on multiple occasions before and during their brief marriage, often in situations where she says he drank so much he passed out. Depp said Heard’s allegations of substance abuse have been “grossly embellished” and that he was never out of control during that period of time. The two met in 2009, married in 2015, and Heard filed for divorce a year later. Heard’s lawyers have highlighted many text messages Depp sent to friends recounting copious amounts of alcohol and drugs he had taken at a time when he says he was not a problem drinker. Read here: Amber Heard says Johnny Depp threatened to kill her