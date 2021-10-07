Johnny Depp – Amber Heard: Disney and LAPD also called into question at the trial

Johnny Depp he is engaged in two legal battles against his ex-wife Amber Heard, potentially three. The first is the UK libel suit against The Sun who called him an ‘abusive husband’.

After losing in November in the trial that began in July at the High Court, the plaintiff filed for an appeal which was denied.

At this point they are considering a new process.

The second in Virginia for the editorial of Washington Post published in late 2018. Written by Heard, it talks about the domestic violence she suffered at the hands of Depp.

Trial in Virginia

The actor tried to use the recent anti-SLAPP law (La Strategic lawsuit against public participation it is usually used to intimidate the opponent when there are no real legal reasons). Fairfax County Judge Bruce White said this is not the case.

On January 4 he wrote that the observations of Depp and his lawyer Adam Waldman imply that Heard lied and perjured in court in 2016, to get a temporary restraining order against the plaintiff.

Furthermore, they imply that she lied about being a victim of domestic abuse:

“In light of the #MeToo movement and today’s social climate, falsely advocating abuse” would hurt the reputation [della Heard] in the eyes of the world “”.

White concluded by saying that the statements contain the elements necessary for a defamation complaint.

The judge added:

“Although Mr. Depp’s (and his attorney’s) statements may be understood as their opinion of what happened, these statements nevertheless imply that Mr. Depp did not abuse Mrs. Heard. These claims must outlive objections because Mr. Depp’s abuse of Ms. Heard can be proven or refuted. “

The pandemic has caused numerous delays, the start date of the trial is currently scheduled for 3 May.

$ 100 million counterclaim

After failing to get Depp’s case closed, Heard filed a $ 100 million counterclaim last summer, which could be discussed in court by the end of the year.

Not even Heard managed to protect her claims from the anti-SLAPP enacted by Virginia in February 2020. As a result, the actress lost the offer to claim that her ex-husband tried to tarnish her name.

The donation of 7 million

The divorce between the two actors ended with a compensation of 7 million to be given to charity. As promised Depp donated $ 100,000 of the promised $ 3.5 million to the LA Children Hospital Foundation in 2016.

In a 2019 letter, the organization asked the actress if she was aware of further payments to the CHLA or if the promise would not be kept.

Last year in the UK High Court and on numerous other occasions, Heard said she donated the $ 7 million to the CHLA and the ACLU after some initial setbacks in the deal with her ex-husband.

Recall that the judge Andrew Nichol in the trial against the Sun he stressed that the donation of Heard is certainly not the act of a social climber.

The lawyer Elaine Bredehoft told Deadline that Depp is trying to suggest stories to the press about Heard for not yet fulfilling all the donations he has pledged to charity.

The accounts do not add up

In December, the Fairfax County Judge, Bruce White granted Depp a decade-old criminal record from Heard and documentation relating to how he allocated the funds from the 2016 divorce settlement.

A few days later Bredehoft, who is following the libel suit in Virginia and the $ 100 million counter-suit, said:

“Amber has already been responsible for seven-figure donations to charitable causes and intends to continue to contribute and ultimately fulfill her commitment.

However, Amber’s goal was delayed due to Mr. Depp’s lawsuit against her and, as a result, she was forced to spend millions of dollars defending herself from Mr. Depp’s false allegations against her. “

But Depp sued his ex-wife for libel in 2019, more than two years after the divorce closed. An investigation is now underway to find out what happened to the money in those two years. The answer could become crucial for the retrial they would like to bring in the UK, as the judge of the first trial:

“It failed to adequately assess its credibility by referring to documented evidence, photographs, recordings or otherwise.”

New quotes

On January 5, Judge White ordered that Depp’s financial information and tax returns no longer be designated as “Confidential under the Interim Order.”

In the coming weeks, Heard and her Virginia attorney want to present the information about Depp obtained through the subpoenas filed last week, to the LAPD and to the LAPD. Walt Disney Motion Picture Group on Depp.

Disney

Heard wants all information relating to documents and communications of any nature about Depp during filming and additional filming of Pirates of the Caribbean – Salazar’s Revenge.

In addition, they are looking for details on incidents of drug or alcohol use (including suspicion of drug or alcohol use), any delays or delays caused by Depp, any incidents of violence or abuse by the actor. Any information about the actor’s imputation on the hiring / casting and disagreements with the screenwriters, directors or producers with the filming, editing and / or release of Pirates 5.

The material and communications between Disney and Depp cover the period between January 1, 2018 to date, and for February 18 they would like the company to attend a virtual deposition. A Disney spokesperson said last week that the company had not yet received the summons.

LAPD

To the LAPD was asked to deliver video footage of the cameras on the bodies of the two agents. In addition, all documents and communications of any nature generated, sent or received relating to emergency calls relating to the Eastern Columbia building on May 21, 2016.

The disputed incident was crucial in the request for a restraining order and divorce between the two plaintiffs.

Depp wants to prevent Heard from getting more details as we get closer to the start of the new trial.

