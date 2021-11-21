Johnny Depp – Amber Heard, divorce becomes a TV series

Divorces in Hollywood continue to be a source of creative interest. After the disputed documentary Allen vs. Farrow on the stormy separation between Woody Allen and Mia Farrow and the accusation of abuse brought by the actress to the director, which involves their adopted daughter Dylan, the announcement of a new doc series that will see as protagonists Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard at the center of a legal dispute that concerns not so much the actual divorce as the allegations of violence that have come from both sides.

And which at the moment have yielded to the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean and reference interpreter of Tim Burton a substantial departure from Hollywood with the replacement also running in the project Fantastic beasts by JK Rowling. After losing the libel case with the Sun who had called him a “wife-beater”, the actor has seen a plunge in his acting stock even going to the United States and Australia to see his old films taken off the platforms.

The project is entitled Johnny Vs. Amber and includes interviews with the couple’s lawyers, as well as people who claim to be close to them. The series that will be broadcast on Discovery + aims to provide both points of view as opposed to the one on Allen who openly took Farrow’s side. “Through tapes, home video footage and courtesy text messages, the series offers viewers a rare and important insight into a marriage that has gone tragically wrong and helps better understand the all-important issue of domestic violence,” he said. explained producer Nick Hornby. “We decided to make a documentary that explores the story from each of their perspectives, so that the viewer can go beyond the titles, understand who they are and decide who to believe in this complex human story,” said Discovery’s Charlotte Reid.