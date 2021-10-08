Johnny Depp, Amber Heard implicates Disney in lawsuit against ex-husband

Amber Heard is looking for further documents proving her ex-husband’s guilt Johnny Depp. The actress has sent a subpoena to Walt Disney Motion Picture Group to find out what information the major holds about Depp. Heard and his attorney want to present the material in the upcoming trial in Virginia.

Heard and his team don’t just want to get hold of the documents on what really happened with Depp during the filming of the latest Pirates of the Caribbean movie, but they push for an online deposition directly from Disney next February 18th.

This is not the first time that Amber Heard has been fighting to seek any information relating to documents and communications of any nature about her ex-husband, accidents or drug and / or alcohol use, not to mention any actor delays or delays in the production caused by his behavior, as well as any episodes of violence or abuse by Depp.

The actress is also keen to find out any communication between Johnny Depp and Disney from 1 January 2018 until today.

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise has so far played a central role in the quarrel between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. That’s why from Disney, with whom Depp collaborated for many years thanks to the role of Jack Sparrow, Heard is convinced that she can find more material to use against her ex-husband in court.

Find out about Johnny Depp’s new projects after leaving Pirates of the Caribbean. A few weeks ago Depp also published a letter in which he announced his farewell to the Fantastic Beasts franchise.