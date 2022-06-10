Entertainment

Johnny Depp Amber Heard: Johnny Depp would forgive Amber Heard’s $15 million payment | Present

Johnny Depp I could forgive Amber Heard The payment of $15 million imposed after the trial, as long as the actress do not appeal the verdict.



In an interview for “Good Morning America”, the actor’s lawyers spoke of the possibility that Depp do not demand payment and said that the lawsuit initiated by the actor “was never to obtain money.”

“Deep’s goal was never to impoverish Heard (…) this was never about money. It was to restore the reputation of him, and so we have achieved it ”, Benjamin Chew said.



Both actors expressed themselves on social networks after the trial ended.

@johnnydepp

To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, J.D.

♬ Stranger – Love Joys

Depp, for example, debuted in TikTok with a message in which he criticized his ex-wife. For her part, Heard replied: “Just as Depp claims he is moving forward, women’s rights are clearly going backwards.”

The video Depp posted on TikTok had more than 27 million views.

