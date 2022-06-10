Johnny Depp Amber Heard: Johnny Depp would forgive Amber Heard’s $15 million payment | Present

Johnny Depp I could forgive Amber Heard The payment of $15 million imposed after the trial, as long as the actress do not appeal the verdict.







In an interview for “Good Morning America”, the actor’s lawyers spoke of the possibility that Depp do not demand payment and said that the lawsuit initiated by the actor “was never to obtain money.”

“Deep’s goal was never to impoverish Heard (…) this was never about money. It was to restore the reputation of him, and so we have achieved it ”, Benjamin Chew said.