Johnny Depp: Amber Heard seeks by all means that Johnny Depp does not speak of ‘Aquaman 2’ in court | Present

Johnny Depp: Amber Heard seeks by all means that Johnny Depp does not speak of 'Aquaman 2' in court

Despite the fact that it has been a long time since the relationship between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard ended, legal conflicts continue between them.

And although it has been a tough battle for both of them, the truth is that the most affected in this situation has been Johnny Deppbecause in addition to releasing large sums of money, his artistic reputation has been affected, to the extent that he was expelled for two major projects: “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “Fantastic Animals.”

Six stormy years have passed and the accusations between the two continue, so much so that they have a pending defamation trial.

It should be noted that despite the actor’s dismissal from two major films, Amber is seeking to protect the role she has in the film. “Aquaman”because he does not want Depp or his lawyers to talk about it in court.





Amber is concerned about her role in Aquaman 2 / Internet But it was through Twitter that some documents were leaked where the legal team of The actress asks Depp and his lawyers not to mention anything about Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, as they think it could cost him his role in the Warner Bros. franchise. You may be interested: With audio of Amber Heard’s testimony they interrupt Johnny Depp’s conference

“WB has threatened to say ‘bad things’ about Depp and Heard to avoid subpoena. WB agreed to a major delay in AH’s casting ‘due to creative issues in casting Ms. Heard’. Amber has demanded to stipulate: No mention of ‘AQ2’ at the trial”. Despite rumors that last year, the production of the sequel was looking for someone to replace the actress who gives life to Mera, when the recording began, Heard published photos inside the set on his Instagram account. Although apparently everything seems to be in order, with this he shows that he did run the risk of losing his job. In addition, she earned even more repudiation from people on social networks Update: Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard (CA)

Amber has demanded to stipulate: No mention of AQ2 at trial: https://t.co/hreRxUlrnH pic.twitter.com/KrHQaQFigP — TheRealLauraB🌊⚔️ (@LauraBockov) February 23, 2022 We recommend you: Johnny Depp denounces a Hollywood “boycott” against him after the accusations of Amber Heard The subject has taken an unexpected turn for Amber, because the leaked documents have become a tool for fans of the actor, who assure that in case the court accepts Heard’s request, they will be in charge of relating his trial to the film. Look, Amber Heard doesn’t want anyone to mention #AquamanAndTheLostKingdom during the trial! So behave yourselves and don’t tag the movie when you talk about this case, okay? Don’t mix the movie with the trial.” The filming of the sequel to Aquaman ended at the end of 2021 and Warner intends for it to be released on December 16, 2022. While the trial between the ex-husbands will take place on April 11 in a court in Virginia, United States. You can also read: Johnny Depp wins legal battle against Amber Heard

