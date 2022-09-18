Johnny Depp, Amber Heard: Where and when is the movie about his trial released?

Although the public remains doubtful of the narrative quality that “Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial” can offer, the Tubi platform has indicated that this feature film, which will address the scandalous media trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, is more than ready to be released and offer a neutral view of how one of the most historic cases in Hollywood was experienced.

Having Sara Lohman as director of this film, Tubi surprised by revealing a few weeks after the trial ended, that he was already preparing an adaptation to explore the key moments of the legal battle between Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard, raising doubts about the rush to resume this story to take it to the screen and that it seemed to be just an attempt to gain an audience in the face of the media and profitable that the trial was for the media when it was publicly televised.

“It’s) capturing a timely version of a story that became part of the cultural ethos, painting a unique picture of what millions saw in the headlines over the summer,” said Adam Lewinson, content director of Tubi, explaining the reasons for this project which has been co-produced with MarVista Entertainment and Fox, with a script by Guy Nicolucci.

Through media such as Variety and Deadline, it was confirmed who will play the protagonists of the aforementioned trial, revealing that Mark Hapka will be responsible for playing Johnny Depp, while Megan Davis will play Amber Heard. But not only the protagonists, the protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean” and the star of “Aquaman” will be brought to the screen in this version, as it was also announced that the lawyers of each actor will be present in the story.In this case, Melissa Marty was assigned to be Camille Vasquez, Johnny’s defender, while Mary Carrig will take on the role of Elaine Bredehoft, Amber’s lawyer.

When does it hit the screen?

The premiere is planned for next September 30 and will be in the Fox’s Tubi affiliate, where it will be shared in its streaming format for subscribers, and although at the moment it is not known if the film will be available in Latin America, it is a fact that its projection will begin for the United States audience.

After ruling mostly in favor of Johnny Depp, considering that sufficient and concrete evidence was not shown to consider that he violated Amber Heard as she accused him, Rumors and theories quickly arose about possible adaptations of the trial or the stormy marriage in which there were physical and emotional aggressions from both parties, Tubi was one of the first platforms to confirm that the trial would be taken up again to bring it to the screen through a “fictionalized” narrative by using actors to bring the protagonists of the trial to life.

However, the criticisms were swift when it was considered that although the televised hearings ended, the case itself was not fully resolved due to the legal resources that Amber would undertake to avoid paying Johnny the jury mandate and that even, at that time, it was possible that she would appeal for a new trial to reverse the sentence and clean her image, Well, during her stay in court, she argued that Depp’s team established a digital strategy to harass her on social networks and manipulate the arguments presented in her favor, so the trial would not have been neutral in order to affect personal and professional development. from Amber.

FS

Read Also