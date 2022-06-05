Johnny Depp: Amber Heard’s annoyance for her tattoo with the name of a protagonist of Stranger Things | Winona Ryder | United States Celebs | nnda nnlt | SPORT-PLAY

What happened with Johnny Depp? Finally, the actor came out favored trial for defamation he had against Amber Heard, his ex-partner. One of the details that stood out in the middle of that media day was a tattoo that the protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean” maintains until now and that would have bothered the woman who accused him of assault. The brand, moreover, was originally the name of one of the current stars of “Stranger Things”.

According to heardwhen asked about the tattoo, she laughed at the explanation given to her by who was her partner at the time. Given this, according to the actress’s account, Depp thrashed her in the face immediately.

Depp, of course, denied assaulting her. and emphasized that he has never done it with any other woman. What he did accept was that he still keep the tattoo on his shoulder, which would have bothered the American celebrity.

That was the first time amber would have been raped by the famous performer, according to the woman’s accusation. This left many comments and users on social networks wondered about The story behind Johnny Depp’s tattoo.

HOW IS THE JOHNNY DEPP TATTOO THAT ANNOYED AMBER HEARD?

Johnny Depp got a tattoo in honor of his relationship with Winona Ryderone of the protagonists of “stranger things”. That gesture has been maintained since they were dating for four years, a time when both were promises of the cinema and their romance was highly commented on by the media.

When your relationship ends, Depp did not want to completely erase the “Winona Forever” (“Winona forever”) from his shoulder, so he thought that it would be best to modify it so that the memory of his love does not disappear from his body.

Thus, he changed it to “Wino Forever”, which could be translated as be permanently drunk. That’s the description of the tattoo, which is actually a scroll on the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star’s right arm.

WHY WASN’T JOHNNY DEPP AT THE SENTENCE READING?

According to a CNN report, Johnny Depp did not go to court because he is in the UK fulfilling work activities that were already scheduled for some time.

“Due to pre-scheduled work commitments made prior to the trial, Mr Depp will not be physically present for today’s verdict at 3pm and will be watching from the UK.”says the information from the aforementioned media outlet.

In the next few hours, the actress will speak in the lawsuit filed by Johnny Depp against the newspaper ‘The Sun’ for defamation.